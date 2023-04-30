The United States is experiencing a shortage of blood supplies, says the staff of the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center.

So that organization and other health care concerns in Lancaster County are encouraging those who are eligible to donate blood to do so soon.

Three health care organizations have blood drives scheduled all around Lancaster County over the next month.

Visit their websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor and for registration and tips on how to prepare to donate.

Here’s a list of places and times when you can donate blood through the end of the month.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives at various locations, or can go to the donor center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, from Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going to LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Donors will receive a free gift, according to a news release from Penn Medicine LGH.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of May include:

— LGH James Street, third-floor common area, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

— Ascension Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

— Lafayette Fire Company, 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

— Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Way, Quarryville, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

— LGH Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

— Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, 333 Delp Road, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

— The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, Wednesday, May 17.

— St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

— LGH Mill Building, 26 N. Cedar St., Lititz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

— Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

— Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Road, No. 8770, Lititz, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Holland Road, Intercourse, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Central PA Blood Bank

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

Area blood drives through the end of May are:

— Root’s Country Market and Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, in the Bloodmobile, Tuesday, May 2.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz, register in the theater lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, and Monday, May 22.

— St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, in the gym, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

— Mount Gretna Fire Company, 41 Boulevard Ave., Mount Gretna, in the social hall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot, next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

— Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, in the parking lot, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

— Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, in the parking lot, Mount Joy, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

— Replenishment drive for Harmony Chiccarine, 2427 Marrietta Ave., meeting rooms 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, register in the lobby; the bloodmobile is in the parking lot, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, in the bloodmobile, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

— Park City, 142 Park City Center, in the store space next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue - Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of May include:

— Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 W. Main St., Mountville, 1-6:30 p.m., Monday, May 1.

— Park City, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5.

— Keller Williams Elite, 5139 Main St., East Petersburg, 1-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

— LCBC Church, 313 W. Liberty St., Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

— Mission Church, 651 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, 1-6 p.m.Tuesday, May 16.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 North Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

— Calvary Church,1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 19.

— Comfort Suites, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.