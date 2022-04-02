A Lancaster County poultry educator said he worries about the impact a bird flu outbreak could have on county farmers’ financial and mental health.

Gregory Martin, a Penn State Extension poultry expert based in Lancaster, shared his concerns with the county’s health advisory board Friday. The county is Pennsylvania’s largest poultry producer.

Martin stressed that the strain of avian influenza that killed a bald eagle in Chester County last month does not represent a public health threat.

“This is not a foodborne illness,” Martin said. “We do not process dead birds.”

But it does pose a real threat to Pennsylvania’s $1 billion egg and poultry business. The state is the fourth largest table egg producer in the nation.

“It is a big business here,” Martin said.

The reason for the concern is because the Atlantic flyway — which parallels the Atlantic coast and stretches 3,000 miles from the Arctic tundra and over Pennsylvania to the Caribbean — is the mostly densely populated of the four pathways, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

These migratory routes are oriented north to south.

The virus was first detected in a Eurasian goose, according to the USGS.

As of April 1, more than 480 bird flu cases have been detected in wild birds that have affected roughly 17.2 million poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The federal government, Martin said, provides a reimbursement, but it doesn’t cover all the losses.

Martin relayed a recent conversation with a poultry farmer near the Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in Stevens worried about all the geese feces. Area lakes seasonally can see up to 100,000 migrating snow geese. (The farmer was told not to disturb it.)

While Martin described Lancaster County farmers as resilient, he added, “You losing your birds, it’s a major economic hit.”

Those with backyard poultry — or flocks for beginners — should take the same precautions as large commercial operations.

“It’s an equal opportunity killer,” Martin said.

The strain of avian influenza sparking concern began circulating in the United States in December and has since infected wild birds and poultry livestock in more than 25 states, including Pennsylvania.

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is an airborne respiratory disease that naturally spreads among wild aquatic birds and domestic poultry. While bird flu does not normally infect humans, sporadic cases have been documented.

The public is at a low risk for contracting the virus, according to the CDC.

No action was taken by the health advisory council, which was meeting for only the second time. It meets on the first Friday of each month.

The council, which is advisory only, was approved by Lancaster County commissioners last fall along party lines to provide data analysis and recommendations to detect, prevent and respond to illnesses that pose a public health threat.

Each of the county’s four major health systems have a presence on the nine-member council.