Harriet Washington, an American writer and medical ethicist, will speak at a free, open-to-the-public event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Lititz.

Washington is the author of “Medical Apartheid,” which details the abuses of medical experimentation on Black Americans and won the National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction in 2007. She has also authored “Deadly Monopolies” about the privatization of medical science and its consequences and “Infectious Madness.”

Washington is expected to speak on “Fulfilling the Promise of U.S. Medicine.”

A question and answer session and book signing will follow.

The event, which is designated as one continuing medical education credit, marks the one-year anniversary of Patients R Waiting’s “What The Health?” book club, created as a response to the pandemic and ensuing public health crisis.

The event is free and open to the public in the hospital’s multipurpose room at 1500 Highlands Dr.

Participants must register at bit.ly/PRWwashington.