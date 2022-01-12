The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County reached 233 Wednesday, marking the sixth time the local pandemic hospitalization record has been broken just this month, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Hospitalizations have increased rapidly in recent weeks as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused an even-faster explosion of cases in the county. Just two weeks ago, 174 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19; one week ago, that number was 193.

While local health officials cannot say how many hospitalizations are a result of Omicron, around 4 in 5 of positive COVID-19 cases recently surveyed in a sampling at Lancaster General Hospital’s testing lab were due to the variant.

About 72% of the 141 hospitalized patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, are not fully vaccinated, according to hospital data. That figure includes all but one of the hospital’s 14 patients on ventilators.

The county has recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths this month through Jan. 11, according to data from the county coroner’s office, putting it on pace to exceed December’s total of 134 and to make January the third-deadliest month of the pandemic with more than 150 deaths, if current trends hold. December 2020 had 207 county COVID-19 deaths, while April 2020 had 182.

Lancaster’s case average, calculated over the past seven days, peaked at about 1,187 cases per day Monday before dropping to about 1,160 cases per day Tuesday. Before the latest surge, cases had peaked at about 429 a day in December 2020.

Though breakthrough cases are likely to occur in people who are fully vaccinated, vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to the CDC. As of Jan. 7, 65.4% of county residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58% are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.