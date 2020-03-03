Zach Shamberg is president and CEO of Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents hundreds of assisted living residences and personal care and nursing homes in the state.
On Tuesday he released a three-paragraph statement, saying trained health care professionals in the facilities “take very seriously the potential threat of coronavirus” and the association will maintain close contact with state and federal health officials.
He wrote, “Preventive measures include daily cleaning of commonly touched environmental surfaces; re-educating all staff — both clinical and nonclinical — on proper use of personal protective equipment; implementing policies to stop visitors who are sick from entering the centers, providing them with alternative ways to visit with their family members; and ensuring health care providers avoid working while ill and putting proactive policies in place to account for potential absenteeism during a community-wide outbreak."
