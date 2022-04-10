Spring is here and with it comes better weather, longer days and more time outside. The physical and mental health benefits of time outside are well proven for all ages. One health benefit from outdoor time is a boost in our vitamin D levels, which, according to recent research, may have widespread positive effects on the well-being of our children and ourselves.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that we absorb through our diet and through our skin from UVB sunlight exposure. A recent study showed that about 15% of the U.S. pediatric population is deficient or insufficient in vitamin D.

It is important to differentiate between vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency. Vitamin D deficiency causes rickets or weakened bones in children and is very uncommon in the United States thanks to supplementation of the nutrient in some common foods. Vitamin D insufficiency is lower-than-average levels, which may only occur in winter months and respond to lifestyle interventions.

Vitamin D insufficiency is more common and has been linked to a variety of conditions including Type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, mood disorders and other immune disorders. Supplementation of vitamin D has not been shown to have a preventative effect on these disorders, so it is critical that we help our children to achieve vitamin D sufficiency through their own natural balance of nutrients through diet and outdoor time.

Giving our children extra vitamin D in the form of a supplement is not the answer unless blood tests reveal that they are chronically low.

Risks for insufficiency

Children who are at higher risk for vitamin D deficiency include those that are extremely picky eaters and those who are on medications that affect absorption, have conditions causing chronic diarrhea or malabsorption of nutrients or are overweight (due to sequestration of vitamin D in fat).

Children who fall in these categories should consult their pediatrician about the necessity of a blood test to determine vitamin D levels. People who are dark skinned and people who live above 40-degree latitude — Lancaster is right at the 40-degree parallel — are at increased risk for vitamin D insufficiency and should be certain they take steps to get this critical nutrient.

A general recommendation is that children ages 1 to 18 should get 600 to 800 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily. However, since levels can fluctuate so much, depending on diet and sun exposure, it is important to think about eating habits and sunlight exposure when considering your child’s risk for vitamin D insufficiency.

Babies who are exclusively breastfed can become vitamin D deficient, so your pediatrician may recommend a supplement until the child is consuming other vitamin D-containing foods. Vitamin D rich foods include oil-rich fish (such as salmon and sardines), egg yolk (one egg has about 44 IU of vitamin D); and organ meats — not exactly foods that kids love.

Thankfully, in the United States, certain key foods are supplemented with vitamin D, including cow’s milk products; milk substitutes like almond, oat or hemp milk; and some juices, breads and cereals (about 100 IU per serving). To earn the label “vitamin D-fortified,” milk must have between 100 and 150 IU of vitamin D in every 8-ounce glass. Other dairy products such as cheese, yogurt and ice cream are not typically fortified with vitamin D.

Don’t forget sunscreen

Our skin can synthesize vitamin D through UVB ray exposure from sunlight. Preventing harmful effects of sun exposure, including skin cancer, must take priority over vitamin D absorption. Sunscreen use in daily life has not been shown to correlate with low vitamin D levels, and using sunscreen with every sun exposure is recommended by both pediatricians and dermatologists.

Research suggests that, even with typical use of sunscreen, most individuals still absorb some vitamin D while protecting themselves from harmful rays. It does not take much sun exposure (one study indicates 10 to 15 minutes per day) to synthesize vitamin D in adequate quantities. So please: Still apply sunscreen liberally every time your child goes outside, but make it a priority that you do send them outside!

There is still a lot to learn about vitamin D and the way our body uses this nutrient. Vitamin D receptors are found all over the body, including the brain. And we know that insufficiency has been associated with physical, immune and mental health problems.

Recently, research has even suggested that sufficient vitamin D levels could help be protective in people who contract COVID-19; and that people with normal levels were less likely to have severe illness. There are lots of studies that show that extra vitamin D has no effect, or may even have harmful effects, so it is essential that we provide our bodies with the raw ingredients to produce and absorb what it needs.

Parents should pay attention to their child’s diet in relation to vitamin D and make efforts to ensure they are eating enough. And with all these upcoming sunny days, let’s all roll up our sleeves, slather on the sunscreen and head outside!

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, answers questions about children's health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.