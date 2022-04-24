There is a disturbing new trend being observed in local delivery rooms that is fueled by misinformation — the consequences of which can be catastrophic. Please share the following information with any expectant parents you know. Since 1961, it has been considered the standard of care to give newborns an injection of vitamin K immediately after birth to prevent vitamin K deficiency bleeding, which is the cause of hemorrhagic disease of the newborn.

In 1943, biochemists Edward A. Doisy and Henrik Dam received the Nobel Prize for their work identifying the critical role vitamin K plays in controlling bleeding. It was after this that researchers began to make the connection between vitamin K and sudden onset of bleeding, often in the brain, in newborns age 1 day to 12 months. These were normal babies who were fine at birth and then suddenly would have bleeding in the brain, which led to massive developmental delays or death. It is not possible to overstate how catastrophic this was. It can affect babies of every race, socioeconomic level, gender and nationality.

In 1961, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a paper outlining how one intramuscular injection of vitamin K at birth can prevent this disorder and thus protect babies from vitamin K deficiency bleeding. Three types of the disease have been identified: early, classical and late. All are preventable with vitamin K injection at birth. Early and classical were found to be more common, previously occurring in about 1 out of every 60 to 250 newborns. Since that paper, injection of vitamin K at birth has become standard of care regardless of location or type of birth. This has drastically reduced the incidence of bleeding, so that many nations have zero cases a year.

In recent years, there has been an increase in parents refusing vitamin K injection for their newborn citing a desire for a “natural” birth, safety concerns or concern about pain from injection. This increase in refusal has had a direct correlation with an increase in vitamin K deficiency bleeding. Statistically, 1 out of every 50 babies who do not get a vitamin K shot at birth will experience vitamin K deficiency bleeding. Of babies who experience bleeding, 1 in 5 will die.

We rely on diet (leafy greens, avocado, banana, cabbage) and on intestinal bacteria that produce it for our vitamin K needs. Vitamin K is critical to activate clotting factors in the body that prevent bleeding. Only minimal amounts of vitamin K cross the placenta and only negligible levels are found in breast milk, which is why newborns are born deficient. Once babies start eating foods at between 4 and 6 months of age, then the intestinal bacteria will start making vitamin K.

The vitamin K injection has no side effects except brief pain from the needle. There are multiple studies confirming the high safety of this vitamin, proving that it does not cause toxicity, leukemia or other cancers, or any other short- or long-term negative effect of the medication. The formulation is preserved in a small amount of benzyl alcohol, which is also proven to be very safe. It is very inexpensive. To be clear: This is safe, and critical and should not be skipped.

Oral vitamin K supplementation has been studied extensively and is used in some European countries. Oral supplementation is not as effective in protecting the baby, especially from late onset disease, as the one-time intramuscular injection. For that reason, there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved oral supplements for newborns, and they are not considered to be an alternative to the injection.

Most babies who develop vitamin K deficiency bleeding do not have any known birth trauma, injury or illness. Procedures such as circumcision should not be performed on a baby who did not receive vitamin K at birth due to the risk of bleeding.

Pediatric providers have a responsibility to inform parents who refuse this injection of the risks they are incurring for their child and the potentially devastating consequences of the choice. I have had to issue this warning more in the last year than I have in my entire previous 20 years in pediatrics combined.

Please help us get this important information out to expectant parents. A safe, effective and impactful intervention should not be disregarded due to misinformation; it is too important for our precious newborns.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, answers questions about children’s health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.