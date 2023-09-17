For adults over 65, it looks like “three for me” is going to be the answer to staying healthy this winter. Influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines seem like they will be widely available for older adults.

These three forms of protection have also been approved for children, and while some questions remain unanswered, pediatric providers are hopeful they will be available and change the trajectory of recent viral seasons. Here is the update on seasonal preventive measures for children.

RSV

Pediatricians are particularly excited about the approval of an immunization to protect our most vulnerable patients from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. RSV is the most common reason infants are hospitalized. Last year was a difficult year, with increases in both incidence and severity of infection across all vulnerable populations.

RSV is a seasonal virus typically lasting from November to January; for most pediatricians even saying the word “Christmas” makes us think RSV. Last year it showed up in late summer and did not relent until February.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and American Academy of Pediatrics approved nirsevimab, with the commercial name Beyfortus, to provide protection against severe RSV disease.

Nirsevimab is:

— Approved for infants from birth to 8 months

— Also approved for children up to age 19 months who have increased risk of severe RSV disease such as being immunocompromised or having lung disease.

— A one-time dose, which provides protection for the entire RSV season.

— Most common side effects were rash, or pain and swelling at the injection site.

Each year an estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children younger than 5 years are hospitalized due to RSV infection. The virus is the reason for around 2.1 million outpatient visits of children ages 0 to 5 each year. Most of these children are babies who are at their most vulnerable during their first RSV season.

It is important to note that nirsevimab is not a vaccine. It is a monoclonal antibody that gives the child a temporary boost in their ability to fight off RSV infection. Vaccines typically work by inducing an antibody response; in this case the antibodies are provided directly.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory that mimic the way our immune system fights off germs. Basically, it is like giving the baby a specifically trained army of antibodies ready to fight RSV should they become infected. The immunization has been shown to be very effective in preventing severe RSV illness.

Nirsevimab is expected to be available in pediatric provider locations beginning in mid-October. Many hospitals are preparing to give it with the hepatitis B vaccine during the newborn hospitalization. It is unclear at this writing what insurance coverage will look like. It has been approved for the Vaccine for Children program, but commercial payers may balk at the price tag of around $450 each. The American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as pediatricians locally, are lobbying for full coverage. If gray areas remain in coverage, it may be difficult to achieve widespread use of the immunization, so let’s hope the insurance companies step up for our kids.

Influenza

Influenza vaccine continues to be recommended for everyone ages 6 months and up. This important vaccine should be given sometime between September and November to ensure the best protection against flu this season. This year’s vaccine has slightly different strains than before to adjust for predicted strains in our country. Last year the flu shot afforded around 40% to 70% protection against severe influenza disease. The biggest change this year is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed recommendations for people with egg allergy for the flu vaccine.

Since many of the flu vaccines available contain egg protein, it was previously recommended that people with egg allergy receive smaller doses or receive vaccine in a physician’s office, however, research suggests that these precautions are not necessary. People with egg allergy should get the flu vaccine appropriate for their age, with no restrictions.

COVID-19

The monoclonal XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine is also recommended for most people this fall. It provides strong protection against severe omicron variant disease. Exact pediatric ages, schedules, and dosing are not available at this writing, but are expected to be soon. Unvaccinated children with COVID-19 omicron infection had twice the rate of hospitalization than those who were vaccinated.

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Not to be outdone by these shiny “new” preventive measures, one “old” vaccine has gotten more protective. Prevnar, a vaccine against Streptococcus pneumoniae, is bulking up and getting stronger. Since 2000, we have been vaccinating children ages 2 months and up for streptococcus pneumoniae in the United States.

Streptococcus pneumoniae can cause meningitis, pneumonia, blood infection and sinus and ear infections in children. The vaccine was developed in response to increasing antibiotic resistance in this bacterium. According to the World Health Organization, around 300,000 children die from invasive pneumococcal disease each year, most of these are in developing countries, where the vaccine is not available. Since the introduction of this vaccine in the U.S., the rates of invasive pneumococcal disease have declined by 99%. The incidence of ear infections and ear tube insertion has also declined due to the vaccine.

The vaccine has been shown to be very safe with minimal side effects, including pain at injection site, fever and drowsiness. What has changed is the development of Prevnar 20, which increases the coverage to include more serotypes of S. pneumoniae, giving more extensive protection without adding any side effects. The seven additional serotype protections that have been added to the vaccine currently account for around 40% of pneumococcal disease. This addition will further reduce the disease burden of S. pneumoniae for children ages 5 and under.

All these immunizations have been examined under the strict safety criteria of the FDA, with research and trials being thoroughly examined by the CDC, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the American Academy of Pediatrics. While all of them do have side effects, they are mild compared to the risks of severe infection.

With these new developments, pediatricians are cautiously optimistic for the upcoming winter season. We have lots of gratitude to the scientists who have placed a priority on infectious threats to our children. Upper respiratory infections, flu and pneumonia cause countless days of missed work, school, and fun!

Most importantly, these immunizations can keep our children out of the doctor’s office, emergency room and hospitals.

Dr. Pia Fenimore of Lancaster Pediatric Associates answers questions about children’s health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.