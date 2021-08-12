The School District of Lancaster on Wednesday became the only district in the county to mandate masks indoors for all students and teachers as the surge in delta variant COVID-19 cases has parents and school officials across the country on edge.

“We believe we can best protect our students and our staff by requiring everyone to wear a mask,” SDL Superintendent Damaris Rau said during a school board meeting prior to the mandate being shared with parents Wednesday. “We believe in the science.”

Unlike districts across Lancaster County, where mask mandates spurred numerous heated protests, "I think our students and staff are broadly going to accept this,” SDL spokesperson Adam Aurand said. “Last year we had no issues whatsoever with staff and students (in response a mask mandate). If parents have issues, we will work on a case-by-case basis."

The Lancaster city district is an outlier in what has become a swirl of worry and confusion.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has made it clear that he has no intention of mandating any COVID-19 restrictions on schools or businesses. The state departments of health and education have told districts to look to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for direction. The CDC has not mandated any measures for schools, instead issuing a recommendation that favors masking. And Lancaster County officials have said they do not believe they have any authority to tell school districts what to do.

Those stands would appear to leave the matter up to local school districts, which have set about crafting policies based on that assumption. However, Lancaster County Republican state Sen. Scott Martin recently threw the districts’ authority into question.

Martin told state Education Secretary Noe Ortega during a state Senate Education Committee meeting last week that he could find no law or legal precedent that would allow school boards to impose mask mandates.

“There’s a real gap here statutorily and constitutionally that I don’t know if people have truly analyzed from a legal perspective for school boards and making these decisions,” Martin, who is chairman of the committee, said at the hearing. As of late Wednesday, Martin’s office said it had yet to get a response from Ortega explaining school boards’ legal authority to mandate masks.

Meanwhile — as the new school year gets underway across the country, COVID-19 cases surge and children under 12 aren’t cleared to be vaccinated — parents, teachers and school administrators are taking action.

The battle moved to the courts as districts in Texas and Arkansas sought permission to set masking requirements despite state-level bans on mask mandates, the Associated Press reported. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to withhold administrators’ salaries in districts that said they would require masks despite the state-wide ban on mandates there.

Other states are encouraging — and in one case, requiring — COVID-19 mitigation and vaccines. California on Wednesday became the first state to require teachers to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 tests, according to the AP.

‘We're talking about the health and well-being of our children’

In Manheim Township, parents are organizing to lobby the district in favor of masking.

Kristine Newswanger, who has three children in three different Manheim Township schools, has posted on social media asking parents in favor of masking to contact the school board and district officials.

“I am hopeful that they will consider requiring students to wear masks as a mitigation strategy that is recommended by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. Given that all students under 12 are not eligible for the COVID vaccine, and that synchronous online schooling is not offered this year, implementing other mitigation measures will help keep kids safe and keep schools open,” she wrote in an email to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Wednesday.

Newswanger is not the only Manheim Township parent worried about the coming school year, and masking is not the only mitigation strategy those parents are considering.

"If it were up to me, I would have all the unvaccinated kids be remote learners," Mali Chi, who lives in Grandview Heights, told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Wednesday. Last year she kept her 12-year-old son home until he could get vaccinated.

Like every school district in Lancaster County outside of the city, Manheim Township is currently set to enter the school year with a mask optional policy in place.

That could at least partly be due to the intense protests over masks during the end of last school year, said Brian Barnhart, the executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, who regularly meets with superintendents in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Among the sites of those protests were Ephrata Area, Manheim Central, Penn Manor, Solanco and Warwick school districts.

Barnhart said masks have been a sensitive issue.

“If we say we’re going to ask people to mask, you’re unleashing fury,” Barnhart said in an LNP | LancasterOnline story published Sunday. “There’s a reaction that’s just really far beyond the magnitude of what it should be.”

Regarding mask mandates, Barnhart said, “I don’t know if the juice is worth the squeeze right now,” especially with what had been minimal transmission among students in school.

Barnhart said the general consensus among school districts has been no masks and full-time, in-person instruction, but that can change depending on the spikes in cases that are occurring.

Indeed, barring a legal challenge of the sort Sen. Martin raised, districts have assumed they could change course, responding to circumstances if outbreaks occur.

As Solanco School District Superintendent Brian Bliss explained in a story published by LNP | LancasterOnline on Sunday, it is his understanding that school districts are “to make decisions at the local level based on the needs of their community, the wishes of their community and the CDC guidance.”

But weighing those sometimes competing factors will likely be a difficult balancing act, as Ephrata resident Matthew Good, parent of a Clay Elementary School student, pointed out.

"I understand freedom and liberties,” he said, “but we're talking about the health and well-being of our children. I question where's the line and how do we keep our children safe."

Staff writers Nicole C. Brambila and Gillian McGoldrick, and correspondent Gayle Johnson contributed to this report.