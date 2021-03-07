Appointment registration for the COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Lancaster County is expected to be available early this week, possibly Monday or Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the site.

A registration website for setting appointments at the site is still in the testing phase, according to Brett Marcy, spokesperson for the vaccination center. The site’s launch, along with information on how to register, will be announced once the center is ready to open registration.

A specific date for when appointments can be made could not be provided, though Marcy said registration is expected to open Monday or Tuesday.

Operations at the site, located inside the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center, are expected to begin with a limited number of scheduled appointments beginning Wednesday due to limited vaccine availability, Marcy said.

“We are asking for patience as we work to vaccinate as many people as possible with the limited vaccine supply we have available,” Marcy said. “As vaccine supply increases, we will increase our appointment scheduling capacity.”

Once in operation, the site is expected to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people a day through June 30. The site will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The site has not received confirmation from the state on how many vaccine doses will be allocated for the center, Marcy said.