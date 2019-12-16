Robert Pollin, an economist at the Political Economy Research Institute of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, is frustrated not just by the doomsday predictions but also by how proponents of Medicare for All tend to gloss over the jobs issue. “Every proponent of Medicare for All — including myself — has to recognize that the biggest source of cost-saving is layoffs,” he said. He has calculated that Medicare for All would result in job losses (mostly among administrators) “somewhere in the range of 2 million” — about half on the insurers’ side and half employed in hospitals and doctors’ offices to argue with the former. Supporters of Medicare for All, he said, have to think about a “just transition” and “what it might look like.”