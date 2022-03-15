The American Red Cross has resumed testing blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to support treatment of immunocompromised patients.

Plasma with a high level of these antibodies can be used to treat COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Early in the pandemic, the American Red Cross tested donations for antibodies to provide convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients but ceased doing this when infection rates declined and new treatment options became available.

With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients, the Red Cross said in a news release. As a result, the organization is resuming antibody tests to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.

Antibody test results will be available one-to-two weeks after donating.

March donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles in July.

Officials at local blood banks have worried about rationing blood products because of a severe donation shortage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross is located at 651 High St., Lancaster.

A nonprofit with a mission to support those affected by disaster, the American Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800- 733-2767.