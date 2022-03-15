The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter and the YMCA of the Roses are collaborating to provide classes, support, care for those impacted by Alzheimer’s in Lancaster and York counties.

The partnership will give the association a broader reach into the community to help with greater awareness on the importance of brain health.

Some of the classes — which will be new to the YMCA but have been taught by the association — include the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s and understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

In-person classes will resume in April.

YMCA staff are expected to under training this month to become community educators to lead these classes.

As part of the partnership, the organizations will hold a forum at a date to be determined in late summer in York County to identify community needs to, among other things, develop education programs and support groups.

“The YMCA of the Roses has been serving south central Pennsylvania for 168 years,” Cori Strathmeyer, director of Healthy Living for the YMCA of the Roses, said in a statement. “Through programs and partnerships, we help individuals and families improve their health and wellbeing.”

YMCA of the Roses was created when the Lancaster Family YMCA merged with the YMCA of York and York County in December.

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, including about 280,000 in Pennsylvania, according to the association. Roughly 11 million Americans serve as caregivers, more than 500,000 in Pennsylvania alone.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a voluntary organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

For more information, visit https://www.alz.org/.