The Adamstown Area Library and WellSpan Health will team up to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on two dates beginning later this month, the library announced on Wednesday.

Pfizer vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up inside the library at 110 West Main Street in Adamstown, the library said in a news release.

The clinic will offer first doses on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and second doses on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Patients must come to both dates for the complete series of the vaccine and must bring a photo ID.

Vaccines are free to all and will be available by appointment only, according to the news release. People under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about this vaccine clinic or to register, contact AAL Director Carolyn Reiste by phone at 717-484-4200 or by email at info@adamstown.lib.pa.us.