Almost a year since Pennsylvania was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, upending countless lives, Lancaster County marks a milestone – its mass vaccination center is opening.

The mission of the new Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, located in the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center, is to “protect, educate and serve our community,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director and chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

That task will begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. when the first of about 500 people will be vaccinated as part of a “soft opening.”

“This center represents, for us, a sign of hope,” Ripchinski said.

With an ultimate goal of administering about 6,000 vaccines every day, the site will eventually be able to administer a new inoculation every six seconds, according to Vanessa Felty, vaccination unit leader.

Collaborative effort

The vaccination center came as a result of a public-private partnership between the county government, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, UPMC, WellSpan Health and Lancaster City & County Medical Society.

The collaboration, according to Lancaster County Commissioner Chair Josh Parsons, is a unique project in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not happening anywhere else in the Commonwealth that I’m aware of,” Parsons said. “We’re excited to see it come together and we think this is what people have wanted.”

Lancaster County has undertaken large projects before, Parsons said, though nothing similar to the new clinic.

Though Wednesday's opening will be small, the number of people served will ramp up heading into the weekend, when more than 1,000 vaccines will be administered every day, according to Ripchinski.

How to register

Registration for appointments at the site opened Monday, and about 33,000 applications had already been submitted to schedule appointments by noon Tuesday, Ripchinski said. More than 1,600 invitations have already been sent out to individuals who had been selected to receive the vaccine.

“We’re still orienting,” Ripchinski said. “The initial intention for this week was a pilot week, and that is still our intention.”

People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at 717-588-1020. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What getting a vaccine will look like 1. Patients walking into either the west or south entrances to the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center will be met by a Rock Lititz greeter, who will ensure that the patient has an appointment at the clinic, according to Donna Matuzak, registration unit leader at the site. Patients without an appointment will not be allowed inside 2. If the patient has an appointment, they will be thermally screened before being allowed to enter the building, where they will then be sorted into one of 12 “pods,” Matuzak said. 3. Each vaccination pod is further broken into smaller, color-coded “cells” of five chairs, which each have four vaccinators assigned to them, said Tricia Fackler, deputy site director. 4. Once sorted into their chairs, patients will receive their vaccines and be asked to self-monitor for any reactions for at least 15 minutes, said Vanessa Felty, vaccination unit leader. “If they develop any of those symptoms, we have dedicated team members who are working within this pod who are responsible to taking care of the patient should they be experiencing a reaction,” she said. 5. Patients who experience more serious reactions can be extracted from their cells to receive emergency medications that are kept on-site, Felty said. “We are equipped with an observation area and a team of clinicians who would handle situations where patients begin to not feel well,” she said. Patients should spend about 60 minutes at the site, from registration to the moment they walk out the door, Felty said. Patients with mobility difficulties or a language barrier can receive special assistance while at the site, Matuzak said. The space was intentionally designed with what Fackler called a “mall mentality.” “You park your car, you go into the store and shop, you go back out the same door you came in because that is where your car is parked,” she said, “We designed the flow in the same fashion.” The space was also designed to accommodate social distancing guidelines, with little two-way traffic ways and multiple “buffer lanes” built in to keep patients at least six feet apart, Fackler said.

To register, a person needs to provide demographic details, medical history — including COVID-19 history — and contact information. When a vaccination slot is available, an email prompt will be sent with instructions to schedule an appointment through the website.

Slow start

The volume of vaccines administered daily is expected to increase later into the spring, though an exact date when the site could reach peak activity was not provided.

The center’s initial 500 patients Wednesday were randomly selected from a pool of applicants who have qualified for Phase 1A vaccine eligibility.

Though the vaccination center is operated in Lancaster County, appointments can essentially be made by anyone. At the end of the day, Ripchinski noted, the vaccines are supplied by the federal government.

“We’re doing the best we can to figure out ways to make it easier for Lancaster County to get their vaccinations done,” he said, “but we’re working together with the Department of Health to make sure we’re following all of the requirements and guidelines for distributing the vaccine across the Commonwealth.”

5,000 doses

An initial 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to the site on Tuesday morning from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which handled this first shipment as the site had just recently been approved to receive its own weekly allocation directly from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

LGH will continue receiving its supply of vaccines separately from the doses sent to the site.

The site is prepared to handle the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which Ripchinksi said are all equally effective in terms of reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

“That’s the biggest priority: to get vaccines into arms in the community,” he said.

‘People flow’

The 100,000-square-foot vaccination center was optimized to help facilitate as many people as possible in a short amount of time, according to a spokesperson with Rock Lititz, which helped prepare the site over the course of about two weeks.

“It was all designed around people flow,” said Tricia Fackler, deputy site director.

“We’re trying to do a one-stop shop, so we’re moving folks as little as possible throughout the process.”

The center’s opening comes at a time for optimism, Ripchinski said.

“We’re starting to see the infections reduced,” he said. “We’re excited about that, but we know we have a long way to go over the next few spring months. We’re hoping to get as much vaccines into arms as quickly as possible.”

“This is an extremely exciting day,” Ripchinski said. “This center really represents hope.”