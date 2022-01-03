Last year was a tumultuous ride for Lancaster County.

Large fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths throughout 2021 made the pandemic a dizzying rollercoaster of trends that left residents unsure of when or how the pandemic would end, a continuing question mark as it enters its third calendar year.

The year began where 2020 left off, with daily COVID-19 cases approaching record highs and COVID-19 patients filling area hospitals, according to data from the state Department of Health. The county recorded its third-deadliest month of the pandemic in January, with 143 lives lost, according to data from the county coroner’s office. That month’s number of deaths was eclipsed only by April 2020 with 182 deaths and December 2020 with 207.

In the summer, following the massive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to adults and older teenagers, the county’s case average plummeted to as low as about five cases a day in early July, with hospitalizations and deaths following suit. However, as the weather grew colder, children returned to school and vaccine immunity began to wane, pandemic indicators steadily climbed throughout the fall.

The year ended in much the same way as a year earlier, with total COVID-19 hospitalizations setting a new pandemic record of 186 in mid-December as the seven-day case average exploded to 694 new cases a day on the final day of the year, then the highest of the pandemic by far, according to the state data. December 2021 was the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic with 133 reported deaths.

But despite recording nearly 1.8 times as many COVID-19 cases per day in 2021 than in 2020, excluding days before the virus arrived here in 2020, Lancaster averaged fewer deaths per day in 2021 than in 2020. In just over nine months in 2020, 713 people died from COVID-19 here, while 701 died in the entire year of 2021, according to the county data.

More than 294,200 county residents became fully vaccinated in 2021, according to the state data, comprising more than 53% of the county’s total population. Of those who became fully vaccinated, about 36% received an additional COVID-19 vaccine as a booster.

COVID-19 Deaths by Month in 2021 & 2020, Lancaster County Month 2021 2020 January 143 February 90 March 30 3 April 34 182 May 31 112 June 9 49 July 6 34 August 19 29 September 53 14 October 81 21 November 72 62 December 133 207