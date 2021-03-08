COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County continued to climb during the first week of March as the one-year anniversary since the beginning of the pandemic approaches.

Of the 17,001 new cases reported in Pennsylvania last week, 850 were in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

Lancaster County reported 850 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday, March 1 to Sunday, March 7, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The cases reported during the first week of the month trailed the cases reported during the first week of February by about half − from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, Lancaster County reported 1,690 cases.

Here's a look at last week's daily COVID-19 case data from Lancaster County from March 1 to March 7.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Nine people in Lancaster County died of COVID-19 in the first week of March, according to Diamantoni. That marks the lowest number of deaths reported in the last several weeks:

- Feb. 22 - Feb. 28: 15 deaths

- Feb. 15 - Feb. 21: 15 deaths

- Feb. 8 - Feb. 14: 24 deaths

- Feb. 1 - Feb. 7: 35 deaths

- Jan. 25 - Jan. 31: 31 deaths

Here's a look at Lancaster County's daily COVID-19 death data for March 1 to March 7.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 data

Pennsylvania reported a total of 17,001 new cases of COVID-19 last week, bringing the state's total case count to 948,643 as of Sunday.

The state saw its largest increase in cases Wednesday with 3,028 new reported cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data for Pennsylvania from March 1 to March 7.

During that same period, 328 people in Pennsylvania died from COVID-19, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data. The state reported five deaths Monday before jumping to 74 on Tuesday. The daily death count then gradually decreased as the week progressed.

Here's a look at the data for COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania last week.