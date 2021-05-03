COVID-19 cases continued to rise across Pennsylvania during the week of April 26 to May 2, though the increase in cases and COVID-19 related deaths were lower than the week prior, April 19 to 25.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 22,582 COVID-19 cases last week -- 935 of those cases were reported in Lancaster County.

The week prior, April 19 to 25, COVID-19 cases rose by 26,799 in the state and by 1,163 in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

In Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 935 COVID-19 cases, leaving the total case count in the county at 53,445.

The largest one day spike in cases occurred on Friday, April 30, when the county reported 173 COVID-19 cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 data in Lancaster County from April 26 to May 2.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported eight COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total COVID-19 death toll to 1,012.

Thursday, April 29, saw the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths in the county with three.

Last week's COVID-19 death total was slightly lower than the week of April 19 to 25, when 14 COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 deaths data in Lancaster County from April 26 to May 2.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 22,582 COVID-19 cases during the week of April 25 to May 2, bringing the state's total case count to 1,156,758 to date.

The largest one day spike in cases in the state fell on Friday, April 30, when 4,607 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from April 26 to May 2 for Pennsylvania.

From April 26 to May 2, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 287 COVID-19 related deaths across the state. As of Sunday, the total COVID-19 death toll in Pennsylvania sits at 26,275.

The week prior, the state reported 300 COVID-19 related deaths.

The largest one day increase of COVID-19 related deaths in the state occurred on Tuesday, when 84 deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the death data for Pennsylvania from last week.