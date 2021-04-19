COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County, were on an upward trend last week, April 12 to 18.

In fact, the week featured the first day since February that Lancaster County reported more than 300 new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 35,041 new COVID-19 cases in the state last week. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

From April 12 to 18, the Pa. Department of Health reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, bringing the total case count to 51,347 to date.

From April 5 to 11, Lancaster County reported 1,131 new cases

Tuesday, April 13, saw the largest one-day spike in cases at 304, according to the Pa. Department of Health. It marks the largest single-day increase in cases in the county since Feb. 11, when 309 new cases were reported. On Sunday, Feb. 7, the Pa. Dept of Health reported 377 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data in Lancaster County from April 12 to 18.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported eight COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total deaths due to COVID-19 in the county to 990.

From April 5 to 11, the county reported three deaths.

The only day in which more than one COVID-19 related death was reported in the county last week was Thursday, April 15, when Dr. Diamantoni reported four COVID-19 related deaths.

Here's a look at the daily death data in Lancaster County from last week.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 35,041 new COVID-19 cases last week, bringing the statewide total case count to 1,107,377 to date, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Last week, the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the state fell on Tuesday, April 13, when the state reported 6,638 cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from April 12 to 18 for Pennsylvania.

From April 12 to 18, the Pa. Department of Health reported 283 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, leaving the total death toll at 25,688.

The week prior, the state reported 210 COVID-19 related deaths.

The largest spike in deaths occurred on Tuesday, April 13, when the state reported 66 COVID-19 related deaths.

Here's a look at the death data for Pennsylvania from last week.