Pressed during a virtual press conference promoting COVID-19 treatments for unvaccinated patients, UPMC officials Tuesday said they had no plans to mandate staff vaccinations, instead preferring to understand the reasons for vaccine hesitancy.

“I think a lot is still on the table as the pandemic evolves,” said Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology. “And we’ll be watching to see how extensive the pandemic is, what the changing variants are, how high we can get our vaccination rates by a trust building approach.”

Tuesday’s press conference came in response to an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections.

Like virtually all public health officials, Snyder touted the COVID-19 vaccines as the way to “blunt” the impact of the pandemic.

Roughly 52% of Pennsylvanians 12 and older are fully vaccinated. In Lancaster County, 54% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Cases nationally began plummeting in spring with increased vaccine distribution and access.

But infections came roaring back in unvaccinated pockets, after the economy opened up and mask mandates were eased.

Last week, Lancaster County had the 11th-highest per-capita rate in Pennsylvania of new cases over seven days.

“This is a particularly dangerous time since we are taking fewer precautions like masking and social distancing than we ever have during the pandemic,” Snyder said.

It is widely believed that this wave of infections is being fueled by the unvaccinated, who also frequently eschew masking.

“The best thing we can do, is to not give it a chance to spread and mutate,” Snyder said.

With the threat that a variant could emerge impervious to the vaccines, a growing number of health systems have implemented staff vaccine mandates.

To date, more than 80 health systems in Washington D.C. and 33 states have announced staff mandates. The University of Pennsylvania Health System, which includes Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, is the only one in Pennsylvania do so.

Eight months into its vaccination effort, UPMC’s staff vaccination rate across the health system — which includes UPMC Lititz — remains virtually unchanged since LNP | LancasterOnline began asking in June: roughly 70%.

LGH declined to provide a staff vaccination update. In May, the rate was about 66%.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — who joined Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday in announcing incentives for state employees — lauded vaccines as “the most valuable tool that we have to stop the pandemic.”

WellSpan, which also has no plans to implement a mandate, did not provide its staff vaccination rate.

The COVID-19 treatment UPMC officials discussed Tuesday consists of monoclonal antibody therapies that is only for unvaccinated individuals or those who are not fully vaccinated, if receiving a two-dose regime.