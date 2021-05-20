Lancaster County is continuing to see improvements in its pace of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the number of vaccinated residents grows, state Department of Health data show.

The pace of COVID-19 deaths, meanwhile, is slightly higher this month than it was in March and April, according to data from Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Here are eight data points that show the county’s status 14 months into the coronavirus pandemic:

1) Nearly a quarter million (249,654) Lancaster County residents have been at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s nearly 46% of the county’s total population of 545,724.

2) Nearly an identical number (249,577) of people here have been tested at some point for COVID-19.

3) One in 10 county residents (54,738 total) has tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

4) One in every 527 Lancaster County residents has died of coronavirus, which has claimed 1,036 lives here since March 26, 2020.

5) The current pace of COVID-19 deaths here is far below its December peak, but it is slightly higher so far in May than it was in March and April. The county recorded 26 deaths in the first 19 days of May, which would put it on pace for about 42 deaths for the full month. That compares to 30 deaths in March and 33 in April.

6) Over the past week, the county has averaged 37 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals. That's down from 98 in late April, and it is now at its lowest level since late March.

7) The number of new COVID-19 cases has averaged 49 per day here over the past week. That’s the lowest level in seven months, and it has been falling steadily since hitting a spring peak of 219 per day in mid-April. The declining case and hospital numbers give hope that the pace of deaths will also begin to decline soon.

8) The total number of people either partially or fully vaccinated here has increased by 1,600 per day over the past week. At that pace, it would take another 83 days — or until mid-August — to have 70% of the county’s population at least partially vaccinated.