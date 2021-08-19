With COVID-19 cases climbing and schools poised to open amid a fifth surge, the Lancaster Chamber on Wednesday hosted a virtual town hall to provide legal and health information for business leaders navigating an ever-changing landscape.

During the hourlong presentation, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer, and David Freedman, an employment law attorney with Barley Snyder, gave attendees an update on the court challenges to vaccine mandates; COVID-19 boosters and contact tracing efforts.

Here are six takeaways:

Vaccine mandates

The growing list of legal challenges appear to be falling on the side of employers.

In Bridges v. Houston Methodist Hospital, currently under appeal, a Texas judge in June ruled in favor of an employer mandate saying employees can accept or refuse a COVID-19 vaccine. But in refusing, would “need to work somewhere else.”

And earlier this month in Klassen v. Trustees of Indiana University, a federal judge dismissed a case from students claiming the mandate violated their due process.

“These cases are not really getting much traction in the courts,” Freedman said.

Freedman also warned, though, that medical complications linked to vaccinations would be considered a work-related injury if the employer mandates the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grounds for termination

Freedman, who told attendees his opinions Wednesday did not constitute legal advice, said an employee who misrepresents their vaccination status to an employer could result in termination.

“At-will employees can be fired for lying,” Freedman said.

Mask guidance

Because the U.S. Department of Labor adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding indoor mask-wearing in areas with substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, employers could risk being out of compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“OSHA is telling employers, ‘Look you have to do what the CDC is telling you to do, and if you don’t you risk getting an OSHA violation citation,’” Freedman said.

Waves of infections

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged, cases have ebbed and flowed by season and the public health measures imposed to mitigate spread. Plotted on a graph, the case buildup to a peak looks like a wave.

State health data shows four wave crests in Pennsylvania cases — April and July in 2020 and December and April in 2021 — with the current surge still building.

Lancaster County had 109 new infections on Tuesday, according to the latest state health department data. Infections have been slowly climbing in the county since July 7, when the seven-day case average bottomed out at 4.1 after peaking at 428.1 on Dec. 9. The seven-day average, at this point, is 97.4 cases in Lancaster County over the past week.

“I don’t know where it’s going to land,” Ripchinski said. “And that’s where I think the concerns for the health care institutions are. Where’s the zenith, if you will, the top end of this peak?”

COVID-19 Boosters

On Wednesday, U.S. health officials announced beginning Sept. 20, Americans can get a booster for the COVID-19 vaccine eight months after being inoculated, subject to authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Boosters, though, should be administered with the same manufacturer, Ripchinski said. In other words, individuals who were inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should get a Pfizer booster.

Vaccinating children ages 5 to 11

At the urging of federal regulators, Moderna and Pfizer expanded the size of their clinical trials for children ages 5 to 11.

Officials had hoped this age group would receive emergency authorization in time for the return to school. But with COVID-19 cases rising in the South, where children have already begun returning to classrooms, Lancaster County may not sidestep a fall surge.

“It will spread like wildfire in school,” Ripchinski said. “We may have missed the window to vaccinate kids.”