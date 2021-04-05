COVID-19 cases continued to increase across Pennsylvania last week, including in Lancaster County.

From March 29 to April 4, Pennsylvania's total COVID-19 case count to date increased by 30,337; Lancaster County's grew by 1,410.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

From March 29 to April 4, the total COVID-19 case count to date in Lancaster County grew by 1,410, bringing the total to 48,681, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The largest spike in daily cases occurred on Saturday, April 3, when the county reported 249 cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data in Lancaster County from March 29 to April 4.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported six COVID-19 related deaths in the county, bringing the total death toll to 979.

The only day in which more than one death was reported in the county was on Thursday, April 1, when two deaths were reported by Dr. Diamantoni.

Here's a look at the daily death data in Lancaster County from last week.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 30,337 COVID-19 cases from March 29 to April 4, bringing the total case count to date to 1,042,682, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Last week, the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases occurred on Saturday, April 3, when the state reported 5,343 cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from March 29 to April 4 for Pennsylvania.

From March 29 to April 4, the Pa. Department of Health reported 194 COVID-19 related deaths. The total death toll in Pa. now sits at 25,195.

The largest spike in deaths happened on Wednesday, March 31, when the state reported 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

Here's a look at the death data for Pennsylvania from last week.