COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County this past week.

From March 15 to 21, Pennsylvania reported 20,647 new COVID-19 cases; Lancaster County reported 872.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

Lancaster County reported 872 COVID-19 cases from March 15 to 21, according to the Pa. Department of Health. To date, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county is 46,207.

The largest spike in daily cases last week occurred on Saturday, March 20, when the county reported 157 COVID-19 cases.

Weekly cases rose last week compared to the week prior, March 8 to 14. From March 8 to 14, Lancaster County reported 855 COVID-19 cases, 17 less than last week.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data in Lancaster County from March 15 to 21.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported five COVID-19 related deaths in the county. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County is 972 to date.

The only day in which more than one death was reported in the county was on Monday, March 15, when three deaths were reported by Dr. Diamantoni.

Here's a look at the daily death data in Lancaster County from last week.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 20,647 COVID-19 cases from March 15 to 21, according to the Pa. Department of Health. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania currently sits at 986,857 to date.

Last week, the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases occurred on Saturday, March 20, when the state reported 4,213 cases.

The amount of weekly cases rose last week compared to the week prior, March 8 to 14. From March 8 to 14, the state reported 17,567 cases, 3,080 less than last week.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from March 15 to 21 for Pennsylvania.

From March 15 to 21, the Pa. Department of Health reported 202 COVID-19 related deaths in the state. The total death toll in the state is now at 24,788 to date.

The largest spike in deaths fell on Tuesday, March 17, when the state reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 death data in Pennsylvania last week.