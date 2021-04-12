Five northeastern Pennsylvania counties had the state’s highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis.

Wyoming, Bradford, Monroe, Northampton and Pike counties each had per capita rates of new cases between 308 and 422 per 100,000 population. That was 31% to 80% above the statewide rate of 235 cases per 100,000, the analysis of state Department of Health data shows.

Lancaster County’s rate of new cases was 221 per 100,000 over the past seven days. That was a bit below the statewide rate, which decreased slightly from the previous week. Lancaster’s rate ranked 31st among the state’s 67 counties and was also down slightly from the previous week.

Among Lancaster’s neighbors, the rates of new cases per 100,000 population were higher than Lancaster’s in Berks (274) and York (247) and were lower in Lebanon (215), Chester (209) and Dauphin (164).

Here is the number of new cases in each Pennsylvania county for the week of April 6 through 12, and how that translates to a rate per 100,000 population:

COUNTY Number of new Rate per cases April 6-12 100,000 Wyoming 113 422 Bradford 232 385 Monroe 627 368 Northampton 972 318 Pike 172 308 Clearfield 241 304 Bucks 1768 281 Elk 83 277 Greene 100 276 Berks 1155 274 Centre 444 273 Philadelphia 4301 272 Westmoreland 944 271 Union 121 269 Beaver 435 265 Sullivan 16 264 Fayette 337 261 Lehigh 960 260 Carbon 162 252 Allegheny 3011 248 Wayne 127 247 York 1108 247 Washington 498 241 Luzerne 748 236 Clinton 89 230 Blair 279 229 Lackawanna 475 227 Cambria 292 224 Montgomery 1851 223 Adams 229 222 Lancaster 1208 221 Delaware 1241 219 Lycoming 248 219 Butler 408 217 Schuylkill 307 217 Lebanon 305 215 Susquehanna 86 213 Chester 1095 209 Armstrong 131 202 Franklin 309 199 Perry 88 190 Huntingdon 83 184 Indiana 153 182 Lawrence 155 181 Northumberland 159 175 Montour 30 165 Dauphin 457 164 Warren 63 161 Fulton 23 158 Tioga 64 158 Potter 26 157 Jefferson 65 150 Somerset 108 147 Snyder 58 144 Mercer 156 143 Clarion 54 140 Columbia 85 131 Cumberland 330 130 Bedford 60 125 Erie 320 119 McKean 48 118 Mifflin 52 113 Juniata 27 109 Venango 48 95 Crawford 79 93 Cameron 4 90 Forest 1 14 PENNSYLVANIA 30,024 235