coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus is COVID-19.

 CDC

Five northeastern Pennsylvania counties had the state’s highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis.

Wyoming, Bradford, Monroe, Northampton and Pike counties each had per capita rates of new cases between 308 and 422 per 100,000 population. That was 31% to 80% above the statewide rate of 235 cases per 100,000, the analysis of state Department of Health data shows.

Lancaster County’s rate of new cases was 221 per 100,000 over the past seven days. That was a bit below the statewide rate, which decreased slightly from the previous week. Lancaster’s rate ranked 31st among the state’s 67 counties and was also down slightly from the previous week.

Among Lancaster’s neighbors, the rates of new cases per 100,000 population were higher than Lancaster’s in Berks (274) and York (247) and were lower in Lebanon (215), Chester (209) and Dauphin (164).

Here is the number of new cases in each Pennsylvania county for the week of April 6 through 12, and how that translates to a rate per 100,000 population:

COUNTYNumber of newRate per
 cases April 6-12100,000
Wyoming113422
Bradford232385
Monroe627368
Northampton972318
Pike172308
Clearfield241304
Bucks1768281
Elk83277
Greene100276
Berks1155274
Centre444273
Philadelphia4301272
Westmoreland944271
Union121269
Beaver435265
Sullivan16264
Fayette337261
Lehigh960260
Carbon162252
Allegheny3011248
Wayne127247
York1108247
Washington498241
Luzerne748236
Clinton89230
Blair279229
Lackawanna475227
Cambria292224
Montgomery1851223
Adams229222
Lancaster1208221
Delaware1241219
Lycoming248219
Butler408217
Schuylkill307217
Lebanon305215
Susquehanna86213
Chester1095209
Armstrong131202
Franklin309199
Perry88190
Huntingdon83184
Indiana153182
Lawrence155181
Northumberland159175
Montour30165
Dauphin457164
Warren63161
Fulton23158
Tioga64158
Potter26157
Jefferson65150
Somerset108147
Snyder58144
Mercer156143
Clarion54140
Columbia85131
Cumberland330130
Bedford 60125
Erie320119
McKean48118
Mifflin52113
Juniata27109
Venango4895
Crawford7993
Cameron490
Forest114
PENNSYLVANIA30,024235

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags