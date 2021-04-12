Five northeastern Pennsylvania counties had the state’s highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis.
Wyoming, Bradford, Monroe, Northampton and Pike counties each had per capita rates of new cases between 308 and 422 per 100,000 population. That was 31% to 80% above the statewide rate of 235 cases per 100,000, the analysis of state Department of Health data shows.
Lancaster County’s rate of new cases was 221 per 100,000 over the past seven days. That was a bit below the statewide rate, which decreased slightly from the previous week. Lancaster’s rate ranked 31st among the state’s 67 counties and was also down slightly from the previous week.
Among Lancaster’s neighbors, the rates of new cases per 100,000 population were higher than Lancaster’s in Berks (274) and York (247) and were lower in Lebanon (215), Chester (209) and Dauphin (164).
Here is the number of new cases in each Pennsylvania county for the week of April 6 through 12, and how that translates to a rate per 100,000 population:
|COUNTY
|Number of new
|Rate per
|cases April 6-12
|100,000
|Wyoming
|113
|422
|Bradford
|232
|385
|Monroe
|627
|368
|Northampton
|972
|318
|Pike
|172
|308
|Clearfield
|241
|304
|Bucks
|1768
|281
|Elk
|83
|277
|Greene
|100
|276
|Berks
|1155
|274
|Centre
|444
|273
|Philadelphia
|4301
|272
|Westmoreland
|944
|271
|Union
|121
|269
|Beaver
|435
|265
|Sullivan
|16
|264
|Fayette
|337
|261
|Lehigh
|960
|260
|Carbon
|162
|252
|Allegheny
|3011
|248
|Wayne
|127
|247
|York
|1108
|247
|Washington
|498
|241
|Luzerne
|748
|236
|Clinton
|89
|230
|Blair
|279
|229
|Lackawanna
|475
|227
|Cambria
|292
|224
|Montgomery
|1851
|223
|Adams
|229
|222
|Lancaster
|1208
|221
|Delaware
|1241
|219
|Lycoming
|248
|219
|Butler
|408
|217
|Schuylkill
|307
|217
|Lebanon
|305
|215
|Susquehanna
|86
|213
|Chester
|1095
|209
|Armstrong
|131
|202
|Franklin
|309
|199
|Perry
|88
|190
|Huntingdon
|83
|184
|Indiana
|153
|182
|Lawrence
|155
|181
|Northumberland
|159
|175
|Montour
|30
|165
|Dauphin
|457
|164
|Warren
|63
|161
|Fulton
|23
|158
|Tioga
|64
|158
|Potter
|26
|157
|Jefferson
|65
|150
|Somerset
|108
|147
|Snyder
|58
|144
|Mercer
|156
|143
|Clarion
|54
|140
|Columbia
|85
|131
|Cumberland
|330
|130
|Bedford
|60
|125
|Erie
|320
|119
|McKean
|48
|118
|Mifflin
|52
|113
|Juniata
|27
|109
|Venango
|48
|95
|Crawford
|79
|93
|Cameron
|4
|90
|Forest
|1
|14
|PENNSYLVANIA
|30,024
|235