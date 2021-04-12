COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to rise across Pennsylvania last week, including in Lancaster County.

From April 5 to 11, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 29,654 COVID-19 cases in the state and 1,131 in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

From April 5 to 11, the total COVID-19 case count in Lancaster County grew by 1,131, bringing the total to 49,812 to date, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The largest spike of daily cases occurred on Saturday, April 10, when the county reported 196 COVID-19 cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data in Lancaster County from April 5 to 11.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll rose by three, bringing the total death toll to 982 in the county to date.

The only day in which more than one COVID-19 related death was reported in the county was Thursday, April 8, when two deaths were reported by Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Here's a look at the daily death data in Lancaster County from last week.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 29,654 COVID-19 cases from April 5 to 11, bringing the total case count to 1,072,336 to date, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Last week, the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases occurred on Friday, April 9, when the state reported 5,048 cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from April 5 to 11 for Pennsylvania.

From April 5 to 11, the Pa. Department of Health reported 210 COVID-19 related deaths. The total death toll in Pa. now sits at 25,405.

The largest spike in deaths happened on Wednesday, April 7, when the state reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths.

Here's a look at the death data for Pennsylvania from last week.