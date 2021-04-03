More municipalities are joining Manheim Township in calling on Lancaster County to create a health department.

On Monday, Denver Borough officials offered informal support to the issue and said they would hold a vote on a formal resolution in the future.

In Columbia Borough, where a vote on a resolution will be taken later this month, council President Heather Zink said last week that “with the pandemic, we need to have something on a local level.” She also cited a health department’s potential impact on much-needed mental health services.

And in the county seat, Lancaster City Council is planning to hold a vote Monday on a resolution that council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El expects will pass unanimously.

“It’s pretty straightforward,” he said “We as elected officials know that we need a health department and the residents of our city know that we need a county health department.”

The push from municipalities began last month when Manheim Township passed a resolution calling on the county to create a health department. The township shared that resolution with other municipalities in the hopes that they would join in the advocacy.

“It’s past time for Lancaster County to create a health department. We have seen the difference good, coordinated public health actions can have over this last year,” Tom O’Brien, president of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, said at the time.

Compared to the six counties that have free-standing public health departments, Lancaster had the highest cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases, and the second-highest death rate. However, hospitalization rates were lower in Lancaster than in most counties with health departments.

Manheim Township’s board of commissioners has a Democratic majority, but the township’s GOP commissioner candidates and Republican committee have also called on the county’s GOP leaders to create a health department.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino have remained skeptical of the benefits of a formal county department, but have agreed that some health infrastructure is needed. They have pointed to the county’s newly created “health and medical preparedness coordinator” position as part of the answer.

However, Parsons has recently expressed a willingness to consider discussing such a department, as long as the discussion is based on metrics and not emotion.

“I approach this as a conservative who is somewhat skeptical of growing government, especially when you have a department at the state level which is supposed to do this,” Parsons said during a recent hour-long live interview with LNP | LancasterOnline reporters. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t be convinced we need something, or (even) a health department if we have this discussion around rational facts.”

Parsons, reached Friday, said he was not aware of the recent discussions in Denver and Columbia.

Smith-Wade-El said he views Parsons’ recent statements as “a step forward,” though he criticized Parsons’ recent dismissal of a Franklin and Marshall College poll that showed support for a health department. Smith-Wade-El characterized Parsons’ dismissal of the poll results as “embarrassing.”

“I would hope Commissioner Parsons sees the growing number of Lancastrians and public officials who are calling for a health department as a sign that he should rethink his prior position going forward,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Health doesn’t care about municipal boarders and political parties.”

(Correspondents Alice Hummer and Gayle Johnson contributed to this report.)