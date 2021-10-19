The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Lancaster County hospitals reached its 2021 peak as hospitalizations continue to hover at their highest levels since January despite slight declines in new coronavirus cases and deaths, according to data from the state Department of Health and county coroner’s office.

Twenty-one patients were on ventilators Tuesday, a number not reached since December 2020. Sixteen of those patients were at Lancaster General Hospital. All of LGH’s patients on ventilators are unvaccinated, according to data from the hospital.

New COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County declined last week after reaching an eight-month high the week before, decreasing to 1,337 during Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 from 1,677 during Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, according to the state data. The county was averaging about 192 new cases a day over the last seven days as of Oct. 18.

Weekly COVID-19 deaths also dipped from 18 to 12 in that period, bringing the total number of October deaths to 41, according to the county coroner’s data. Deaths this month are on pace to eclipse September’s, which saw 50 county residents die from COVID-19, for the deadliest month of the virus since February.

The number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals reached a nine-month high of 122 on Oct. 9, according to the state data. The number hovered around 100 in the latter half of September but has risen in the past two weeks.

The number of county residents receiving COVID-19 booster shots dipped slightly last week compared to the week before, with 2,957 receiving additional doses from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 versus 3,164 during Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

The pace of those receiving their first and second vaccine doses also slowed, declining to 1,428 partial vaccinations from 1,535 the week before. The number of people becoming fully vaccinated also fell, dropping to 1,468 from 1,522 the week before.

Nearly 62 percent of eligible county residents are at least partially vaccinated, while just more than 57 percent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.