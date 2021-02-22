Although COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to its lowest level in three months in Lancaster County last week, the number of cases and deaths still increased in the county and statewide.

In total, the COVID-19 case count increased by 18,582 in Pennsylvania from February 15 to 21. 1,018 of those cases came from Lancaster County.

The week prior, Feb. 8 to 14, the COVID-19 case count grew by 24,594 in the state and by 1,547 in Lancaster County.

The death toll in the state grew by 601 last week, 19 coming from Lancaster County. The week prior, the death toll in the state increased by 629, with 24 coming from the county.

Here's a look at the weekly COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania and Lancaster County. All data was gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 data

With the COVID-19 case count increasing by 1,018 over the past week, the total amount of cases to date now sits at 42,740.

The largest daily increase of cases in Lancaster County fell on Wednesday, Feb. 17, when the county gained 225 new cases. The average daily increase of cases in the county was about 145.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 cases data for Lancaster County.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported 19 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County last week.

Dr. Diamantoni reported seven deaths on Tuesday, accounting for a bit under half of all deaths that week.

Last week had fewer deaths than previous weeks in February. The first week of Feb. saw 35 deaths, and the second saw 24.

In total, 78 people have died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County so far this month.

Here's a look at the data for COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County last week.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 data

The total COVID-19 case count in the state grew by 18,582, bringing the total to 913,497 to date.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the state saw its largest increase of daily cases for the week with 3,413 being reported. The average daily increase of cases from Feb. 15 to 21 was about 2,655.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 cases data for Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 601 new COVID-19 deaths in the state last week, bringing the total death toll to 23,597.

The largest spike of deaths in the state last week fell on Thursday, Feb. 18, with 194 new COVID-19 related deaths being reported.

The average deaths per day in Pa. last week was about 86.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 deaths data for Pennsylvania.