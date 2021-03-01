COVID-19 cases and deaths across Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, continued to increase during the final week of February.

From Feb. 22 to 28, Pennsylvania reported 18,145 positive tests for COVID-19, 890 of which came from Lancaster County.

Last week, 424 people in Pennsylvania died from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Fifteen of those deaths happened in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at last week's COVID-19 data from Lancaster County and Pennsylvania. All data was gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 data

The county reported 890 positive COVID-19 tests over the past week; in total, Lancaster County has seen 43,630 total cases to date.

The largest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases last week happened Saturday, Feb. 27, when the county reported 179 new cases.

On average, Lancaster County reported about 127 new cases per day, from Feb. 22 to 28.

Here's a look at last week's daily COVID-19 case data from Lancaster County.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, 15 people in Lancaster County died from COVID-19, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Last Wednesday, Dr. Diamantoni reported six COVID-19 deaths, making it the highest one-day death count for Lancaster County last week.

Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with LNP | LancasterOnline that he reported no new deaths last Saturday and Sunday. The last time this happened was Saturday, Feb. 20.

Here's a look at Lancaster County's daily COVID-19 death data for Feb. 22 to 28.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 data

Pennsylvania reported 18,145 COVID-19 cases last week, bringing its overall total case count to 931,642.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Feb. 27, which was the largest one-day increase in cases the state saw last week.

From Feb. 22 to 28, Pennsylvania reported an average of 2,592 cases per day.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data for Pennsylvania from last week.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 424 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 22 to 28. The state's largest one-day increase in deaths happened Tuesday, Feb. 23, when it reported 97 COVID-19 deaths.

On average, Pennsylvania saw 60 COVID-19 deaths per day last week.

Here's a look at the data for COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania last week.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.