As Lancaster County reported its 1,000th COVID-19-related death last week, cases continued to climb both here and across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 26,799 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania last week – of those cases, 1,163 were in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 update

From April 19 to 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 1,163 new cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County. Thursday, April 22, saw the highest case count of the week with 238.

As of Sunday, Lancaster County’s total case count is 52,510.

The week was slightly lower than the week of April 12 to 18, when 1,535 cases were reported.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data in Lancaster County from April 19 to 25.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Last week, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported 14 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death count to 1,004. Lancaster County recorded its 1,000th death on Thursday, April 22.

The county’s first death was on March 26, 2020.

The week marked the highest number of deaths reported since 19 were reported from Feb. 15 to 21.

Here's a look at the daily death data in Lancaster County from last week.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania reported 26,799 new COVID-19 cases last week, bringing the statewide total case count to 1,134,176. The largest one-day increase fell on Wednesday, April 21, when 4,602 new cases were reported.

The week saw fewer reported COVID-19 cases than the previous weeks – 35,041 were reported from April 12 to 18, 29,654 were reported from April 5 to 11 and 30,337 were reported from March 29 to April 4.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from April 19 to 25 for Pennsylvania.

From April 19 to 25, 300 COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The week prior, the state reported 283 COVID-19 related deaths.

The largest spike in deaths fell on Tuesday, April 20, when 77 deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the death data for Pennsylvania from last week.