Lancaster County hospitals and behavioral health providers are poised to receive more than $4 million in state funding to help a workforce that has been battered in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding amounts by provider were released this week.

On Jan. 26, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law the funding measure - House Bill 253 - which garnered bi-partisan backing and appropriated $225 million to support Pennsylvania’s health care workforce. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will begin distributing the funds on April 11, said Brandon Cwalina, a department spokesperson.

“Front line workers are the heroes in this pandemic, and they deserve our thanks and support,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead said in a press release announcing the amounts for each provider. “This funding will allow health care centers and individuals to start to rebuild from the ongoing financial effects of the pandemic and recruit and retain staff who are vital to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

COVID-19 has exacerbated a critical staffing shortage among health care workers. Even before the pandemic, data suggests that a primary care physician shortage by 2030 of more than 1,000 doctors in Pennsylvania, according to studies cited by the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

Here are the Lancaster County recipients:

• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital: $1.9 million

• UPMC Lititz: $459,666

• Retreat at Lancaster: $419,290

• Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital: $391,338

• Renfrew Center: $180,140

• The Ranch Pennsylvania: $155,293

• St. John Vianney Hospital: $155,293

• White Deer Run of Lancaster Hospital: $62,117

• WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital: $55,905

• KHS Keystone Community Mental Health Services: $49,694

• Glen Hazel Long-Term Structured Residences (LTSR) Program: $49,694

• Bedford LTSR Program: $43,482

• The Light Program: $37,270

• Philhaven Diversion: $21,741

• Community Services Group: $18,635

“The Wolf Administration remains steadfast in securing crisis support by expanding regional testing opportunities, deploying strike teams and establishing regional support sites to provide additional hospital capacity,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said in a statement. “This funding amplifies the Wolf Administration’s efforts and continues to support these facilities and their staff who provide high-quality care for our fellow Pennsylvanians even during the most trying times.”

The funding, which will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, appropriates:

• $100 million for acute care, critical access and children’s hospitals on a per-bed basis for recruitment and retention payments to direct care staff.

• $110 million, also on a per-bed basis, to high-Medical Assistance and Critical Access hospitals as well as inpatient and residential behavioral health facilities.

• $15 million for the nurse loan forgiveness program at Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

