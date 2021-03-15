As we approach spring, COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania reported 17,567 new COVID-19 cases from March 8 to 14; Lancaster County reported 855, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Here's a look at last week's cases and death count data gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County COVID-19 data

Lancaster County reported 855 COVID-19 cases from March 8 to 14.

The largest spike of daily cases occurred on Friday, March 12, when the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 162 new cases in the county.

Weekly COVID-19 cases rose slightly last week compared to the first week of March. From March 1 to March 7, Lancaster County tallied 850 new cases, just five less than it reported this week.

Here's a look at last week's daily COVID-19 case data in Lancaster County from March 8 to 14.

Hover over the data points to see the exact count for each day.

Ten people died last week from COVID-19 in Lancaster County, according to coroner Dr. Diamantoni. The largest one-day count in deaths happened Thursday, March 11, with five deaths reported.

So far, in March, 19 people have died from COVID-19.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 data

Pennsylvania reported 17,567 new COVID-19 cases from March 8 to 14, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The state saw its largest increase in cases on Friday, March 12, when the Pa. Department of Health reported 3,074 new cases.

More COVID-19 cases were reported last week than in the first week of March. From March 1 to 7, the state reported 17,001 COVID-19 cases; the second week of March saw 566 more cases.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 case data from March 8 to 14.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 237 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania from March 8 to 14.

The largest spike of deaths occurred on Thursday, March 11, when the Pa. Department of Health reported 51 deaths.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 death data in Pennsylvania last week.