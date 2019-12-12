The old footbridge in Hallam’s Emig Park is likely to be replaced because of public safety concerns.
Hallam Borough Council on Dec. 9 voted to proceed with surveying the area after council members expressed concerns about the safety of children and their parents, who have been rock-hopping across the small, unnamed tributary of Kreutz Creek.
The stream is only a few feet across in normal weather. It separates the park’s playground area from the heavily-used picnic pavilion atop the hill on the other side of the creek. The lack of a bridge has not stopped people from crossing to avoid the roughly quarter-mile alternative route following Buttonwood Lane and South Prospect Street.
“It’s a public safety matter. Somebody is going to get hurt,” said council member Cindy Knox, council’s parks committee chair, a sentiment echoed by council president WIlliam Fitzpatrick, who lives near the park. Fitzpatrick said he has seen women trying to get baby strollers across on the rocks.
The old bridge, a timber structure built as an Eagle Scout project that spanned the small stream for 25 years, was washed out in flooding in August 2018. Council learned in June that replacing it would not be simple.
Because the area is in the floodplain, it has to be constructed to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations. That means it has to be raised above the base flood elevation for the stream, said Derek J. Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson.
The bridge will also have to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards, meaning it will need to be wider to accommodate wheelchairs and will need to have accessible ramps.
Back in June, council deferred action after Rinaldo estimated the replacement cost at $40,000 to $50,000. Those estimates were based on using a prefabricated replacement. Knox said she has talked with the borough’s public works crew and they believe they could build a timber replacement for considerably less.
“That may actually cost you more,” cautioned Rinaldo, pointing out that the prefabricated spans often are more economical because engineering costs are much lower.
The surveying will develop a more accurate cost estimates for both options. Rinaldo will have his firm’s bridge crew meet with the borough’s crew to determine exactly what parts of the work the borough could handle itself and what might need to be contracted out.
No timetable has been set for the project, but Knox expressed hope it could be undertaken in the spring before the park’s busiest season.
“Those pavilions are rented steady all summer long and the playground is on the other side. Somebody is going to slip and fall. It’s a safety issue for our community,” Knox said.