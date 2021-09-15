When: Ephrata Borough council meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Council approved an agreement with several landowners along Gross Run that clears away a major hurdle for a large stormwater control program. The deal gives construction workers permission to access the waterway from east of Tom Avenue all the way to Lake Street.

Quotable: “It’s going to widen the streambed,” Borough Manager Robert Thompson said. “It will increase the width of the floodway to reduce the velocity of the flow and basically prevent the sediment from flowing into the Cocalico Creek and, ultimately, into the Chesapeake Bay.”

The cost: Ephrata will pay $690,939 to complete the projected $1.7 million cost. To pay for the project, the borough is seeking a Lancaster County Community Foundation clean water grant for $500,000. In addition, the borough is seeking a $500,000 grant from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Other business: Council approved the promotion of two veteran police officers to the rank of sergeant. Officer Daniel Albaugh and Det. Kenneth Lockhart will take over their new roles Oct. 11.

— Larry Alexander,

For LNP | LancasterOnline