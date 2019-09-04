Elizabethtown regional meeting, Aug. 29.
Who: Elected officials from the Elizabethtown Area School District, Elizabethtown Borough, West Donegal Township and Mount Joy Township had a joint meeting.
What happened: The group voted for a one-year extension of the agreement for a regional recreation authority was approved, allowing Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services to operate until Dec. 31, 2020, while negotiations take place for a longer-term agreement.
Why it’s important: The agreement had been set to renew automatically, but the school district and West Donegal had given notice that they would withdraw without certain changes.
Terms of the extension: The agreement will mostly continue, as in the past, except there is a 3% charge imposed on the gross revenue GEARS gets from child care in school district buildings, which is to be paid to the school district.
Future of GEARS: Elected officials also heard from Lisa Clemens of the architecture firm Murphy and Dittenhafer and Ann M. Toole of Toole Recreation Planning about the future of GEARS. Clemens urged officials to get a long-term agreement in place to allow time for long-range planning; the agreement that would have expired without the one-year extension is a 10-year agreement.
Study: Toole said a feasibility study for the future of GEARS showed widespread public support for the authority. She said a survey showed that 54% of respondents were willing to pay an additional $6 to $15 a year in taxes to support expansion of GEARS programs and only 5% want taxpayer support of GEARS to be cut.