At a visibly joyous and emotional ceremony Saturday, Lancaster resident Elizabeth Fulmer became the first openly gay minister to be ordained by Grandview Church in Manheim Township.

As she greeted church members and guests in front of the church at 888 Pleasure Road before the ceremony began, Fulmer, 31, spoke briefly about being ordained.

“I feel like I have this extra energy, a bit bouncy and excited … and present. I feel totally connected to what’s happening around me and I’m totally grateful for that. Before today, all of this seemed hypothetical and abstract, and now it’s becoming real,” Fulmer said.

The pastors of the four congregations who mentored Fulmer through the process of ordination — Grandview Church in Lancaster, HopeGateWay, Tuttle Road Community Church and Chebeague Island Community Church in Maine — conducted the ordination ceremony, which included a processional, songs and responses, the reading of Scripture and testimonies

People from all four churches played a role in recognizing Fulmer’s gifts and talents for ministry and authorizing her as one ordained by God.

During the sermon portion of the ceremony, Grandview’s lead pastor the Rev. Andrea Brown and the Rev. Sara Ewing-Merrill, of HopeGateWay Church in Portland, Maine, spoke of the historical significance of Fulmer’s call to ministry and ordination, which materialized just one year after Grandview Church disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church over the denomination’s stance on issues of sexuality.

Grandview considers itself an open and affirming church to the LGBTQ community.

“Rather than reject (Fulmer), this congregation has always embraced her and asked her to be no one other than who she is. Grandview does not squeeze people into whatever role the institution thinks it needs of them, and it doesn’t require a way of being that isn’t truly them,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Ewing-Merrill said she trusted that no one aimed to throw Fulmer off a cliff when they fully understood the meaning of what was taking place Saturday afternoon.

“But that doesn’t mean that people won’t be uncomfortable. By being yourself, by living your life authentically, you have and will continue to make people uncomfortable. Jesus certainly did. It even got him killed,” Ewing-Merrill said. “In you, members of the LGBTQ community can imagine that God might love and accept them. You embody that message, not just with words, but with your life.”

The essential part of the ordination consisted of the laying of hands of the ordaining ministers upon Fulmer with prayer for the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

As the congregation offered its blessing, everyone was asked to turn to the person behind them and pull a ribbon forward toward the person in front of them, holding onto the ribbon as a symbolic way of “laying hands” on Fulmer.

A stole, which is the traditional sign of ordination, was then laid on Fulmer’s shoulders. As an ordained minister at Grandview, Fulmer now has sacramental authority.

“As an ordained minister, Liz could stay here or look for another church to lead, but, of course, we want her to stay here forever. Liz is already an associate pastor, and she is equipped for whatever role God has for her,” Brown said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, when the congregation was asked to welcome the newly ordained Rev. Fulmer, it did so with a long-standing ovation and shouts of joy.

“It’s been a month of celebration for us because the anniversary of us becoming a free-standing church, of pulling apart and coming together to become something new happened on April 1. We are so blessed,” Brown said.

“I get to do the entire communion liturgy during Sunday service, which I wrote this week, and it will be the first time that I’ve done that by myself and get to really claim the authority that’s been granted to me,” Fulmer said.

A local musician, recording artist, and songwriter, Fulmer is a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and Millersville University. She studied at Berklee College of Music, and in 2020 she earned a master’s in divinity at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

Fulmer is an assistant coach with the McCaskey High School track and field team. She serves on the advisory council for the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition and is an associate pastor at Grandview Church. She joined the Grandview Church staff in 2014, preaches there regularly and provides spiritual care to church members.