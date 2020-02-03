East Hempfield Township Supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda: (a) 3485 Nolt Road, Kauffman Subdivision, denial of the request to release the project’s remaining financial security; (b) LGH Women & Babies stormwater management plan, approval of the project’s SWM & OM agreement, establishment of the project’s financial security, establishment of the project’s stormwater management inspection fee; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Jan. 25-Feb. 7; (d) approval of minutes: Jan. 22, 2020 and special meetings on Jan. 15 and 22, 2020.
Action items: (a) 2020 fee schedule; (b) appointment to boards/commission: alternate, planning commission; (c) memorandum of understanding between East Hempfield and West Hempfield for resurfacing of Stony Battery Road; (d) acceptance of 2020 rate schedule for Rettew Associates and McCormick Taylor.
Old business: board 2020 goals.
New business: PPL street lighting proposal, change to LED lighting; Trick or Treat night designation; Drug Task Force invoice.
Hempfield School District
Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Superintendent’s goals update.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes.
Business / finance committee: Recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding and agreement with Lancaster County Children and Youth.
The next board meeting will be March 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Board Room.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Personnel committee: (a) John Spidaliere, nominee for appointment to the Historical Commission; (b) Lisa Colon, nominee for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (c) Shelby Nauman, nominee for appointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (d) resolution recognizing Black History Month.
Community planning committee: (a) resolution upporting an arts grant for southeast Lancaster; (b) review of Historical Commission recommendation for 30 North Mulberry Street; (c) Informational presentation on zoning and land development; (d) bill authorizing rezoning of a portion of Long’s Park.
Public works committee: resolution authorizing an easement agreement with Norfolk Southeastern.
Finance committee: (a) resolution exonerating 2019 water and sewer charges for city-owned and related properties; (b) resolution amending 2018 capital budget.
Public Safety Committee: resolution authorizing provisional appointment of firefighters.
Lancaster City Historical Review Board
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street:
222 E. Orange St.; Sarmic I, LLC, owner. Install new exterior lighting fixtures on the building’s east elevation facing North Jefferson Street.
14 South Lime St.; Cynthia Mensah and Signarama, applicants. Install new commercial signage above the center entry door.
Lancaster City Planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:
Waiver of land development- McCaskey dugouts, 1020 Lehigh Ave. The School District of Lancaster requests a waiver of land development plan filing for the construction of two dugouts totaling 987 sq. ft.
Discussion of amendments to the city Subdivision and Land Development ordinance.
Discussion of text amendments to the zoning ordinance.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) presentation of “Black History Month” proclamation; (b) Emergency Management Agency, 2019 hazardous materials emergency response preparedness report; (c) District Attorney’s office, pass-through agreement for Pennsylvania Automobile Theft Prevention Authority grant; (d) District Attorney’s office, lease agreement for portable radios.
Manheim Township Zoning
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Lancaster Country Club, R-1 Residential, 1466 New Holland Pike. The applicant is requesting a special exception to permit the operation of a golf course and country club use and to construct certain accessory buildings and other proposed improvements and a variance to permit the proposed accessory buildings to be in excess of 10 feet in height.
Steinman Communications, I-1 Industrial and D-R Retrofit Overlay, 330 Eden Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance to permit the existing building to encroach within the 25-foot side yeard building setback along the western property line; a variance to permit encroachment within the perimeter the existing building to exceed 150 feet in length; a variance to permit the existing industrial use driveway to encroach within the 20-foot setback requirements along the western property line; a variance to permit encroachment within the required 10-foot planting strip along the northern, western, and southern property lines at specific locations; a variance not to require additional landscape screen plantings along the parking lot at the street right of way; a variance not to require new interior landscaping in the parking lot.
Marshall Avenue Properties, LP, I-2 Industrial and T-6 Urban Transition Overlay, 1102 and 1116 Marshall Ave. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to allow the existing nonconforming lots to be combined for a total of 60,900 square feet; a variance to allow the existing lot depth to remain at 174 feet; a variance to allow the existing minimum yard setbacks to remain and allow the building to encroach within the required building setbacks; a variance to allow the existing driveway entrances to remain at their current location at approximately 20 feet apart; a variance to allow the existing parking area with 12 spaces to remain without screening along the street right of way; a variance to allow the existing buidling and parking area to remain without screening.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
Review of school board meeting agenda.
Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) capital projects budgets for 2020-2021; (b) property tax rebate program resolution; (c) real estate collection plan; (D) approval of revised Policy 913.
Consent agenda for administrative actions: two independent education evaluations.
Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignations; (d) Act 86-locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-2020 school year.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
Communications: (a) PSATS Bulletin; (b) Lititz Library; (c) Lititz Rec Center.
Subdivision/related business: (a) consider reduction of letter of credit for Riptide Car Wash; (b) consider reduction of letter of credit for Riss-Hess Associates; (c) consider motion to file aopeal of written decision for Zoning Hearing Board Case 855.
Old business: (a) Consider resolution amending Warwick Township emergency management plan; (b) discuss review of the final draft of the joint Lititz/Warwick official map; (3) Consider resolution authorizing quitclaim release for area adjacent to 143 Rothsville Road.
New business: (a) Consider resolution authorizing participation in co-operative bid for procurement of road work materials.
The next meeting: Feb. 19, 2020 at 7 p.m.