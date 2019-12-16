Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Reports requested by council: Love Your Block quarterly report and announcement of fall grant recipients.
Legislative agenda: (a) Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 17-2019, approving the city’s budget for 2020; Administration Bill No. 18-2019, setting the city’s real estate tax rate for 2020; Administration Bill No. 19-2019, amending water rates for customers within the city; Administration Bill No. 20-2019, reauthorizing a tax abatement for improvements to deteriorating properties; (B) Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 72-2019, increasing fees for solid waste & recycling services; Administration Resolution No. 73-2019, increasing sewer rates and industrial waste surcharge fees for customers within the city.
Lancaster City Historical Commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street:
12 North Water St., 210 West Grant St.; WY Enterprises, LLC, owner. Demolish a one-story garage at 12 North Water Street for access to a rear courtyard to accommodate new construction. Construct a new two-story structure comprised of stacked shipping containers to be located on the rear parcel at 210 West Grant Street.
Lancaster City Housing
Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:
Resolutions: 2019-12-19, adopt revised Section 8 HCV program administrative plan; 2019-13-19, adopt revisions to admission and occupancy policy.
Other business: (a) approve 2020 holidays and board meeting dates; (b) approve 2019 payment of year-end staff incentives.
Date of the next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster City Planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:
Subdivision: 10 E. Vine St., and 109 S. Queen St. The Lancaster County Convention Center proposes a subdivision of a 358 sq. ft. area from the rear of 109 S. Queen St., which, via a lot add-on plan, will be added to 10 E. Vine St., to create additional parking efficiency.
Modification request: 555 N. Duke St. Lancaster General Hospital requests a modification from §265-21B.(6)(a) to allow the Emergency Department temporary entrance building to exceed the 1,000 sq. ft. threshold for minor plan processing.
Petition for a zoning amendment: 210 College Ave. UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster has petitioned the City of Lancaster to amend its zoning map to rezone 210 College Ave. from Hospital Complex District (HC) to Mixed Use District (MU).
Lancaster City Zoning
The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 North Duke Street: agenda items:
No. 19-077, Isaac’s Downtown LLC, 25 N. Queen St. Special permit for a microbrewery.
No. 19-078, John Dantinne, 727 W. Vine St. Special permit for a catering service; special permit for substitution of nonconforming uses.
No. 19-079, Ruby Spring LLC, 540 E. Fulton St. Use variance for take-out alcohol sales; variance to exceed permitted 1200 sf by 1780 sf; special permit for off-site parking.
No. 19-080, Jim Bushong, 717 E. Orange St. Special permit to rebuild a nonconforming structure.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
Old business: (a) Re-announcement: There is no commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 and there is no commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
New business: (a) Ordinance No. 143, Amendment to ordinance no. 135 re. Modification to maximum weight limits of vehicles using county bridges; (b) Resolution No. 79 of 2019, Planning Commission budget adjustment; (c) Purchasing, addendum to service terms and conditions re: voice and data services invoices; (d) Lancaster County-Wide Communications, first amendment to agreement re. extension of term from radio system; (e) addendum to agreement re. rate increase for professional engineering services; (f) Agricultural Preserve Board, agreements for legal services; (g) Election and Voter Registration, purchase of equipment for the Hart Verity Voting System.
Lancaster County Housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400.
Among the agenda items for the latter:
Minutes of the November 2019 meeting.
The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Jan. 28, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the office of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority
The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at their offices on 202 North Prince Street, 4th Floor, Suite 400. Among the agenda items:
Financial reports for October & November 2019
Unfinished business: administrative adjustment to Oct. 19 No. 12 Resolution. The board is asked to adjust the January 2020 meeting date from January 21 to January 28.
New business: (a) resolution authorizing acquisition of 149 S. 5th St., Columbia; (b) resolution authorizing release of funds from guaranty account to fund shortfall at 304 Cherry St., Columbia; (c) resolution authorizing filing of quit claim deed for 494 Manor St., Columbia; (d) resolution authorizing acquisition of 521 Locust St., Columbia.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held January 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster County Planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Among the agenda items:
New planning matters for discussion and action: (a) Lancaster County comprehensive planning items: none; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 33-138, Lancaster City, proposed rezoning of a portion of land located on tax parcel no. 3398140700000 from the PO District (Park and Open Space) to the C3 District (Regional Commerical); (2) No. 46-144, Mount Joy Township, Proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise definitions relating to dwellings and short term lodging; permit short term lodging in certain zoning districts; and establish regulations for the use; (c) subdivision and land development plan items- approvals/reviews: none; (d) subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (1) No. 69-60-2B, Farmview Properties, Mount Joy Borough; (2) No. 72-155-20, Zook-Esh-Yoder- Phase 2, East Lampeter Township; (3) No. 74-67E, Aaron F. & Anna Mary Esh, Bart Township & Paradise Township; (4) No. 76-38-6, Fisher Brothers Exteriors, Salisbury Township; (5) No. 76-111-1B, Hills of Jamesfield Manor, Rapho Township; (6) No. 80-213-5A, Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, East Hempfield Township; (7) No. 82-190-6, Ruth Road, West Cocalico Township; (8) No. 84-126-2, Koser Brothers Contracting, West Donegal Township; (9) No. 87-225-1, Benjamin S. King, Bart Township; (10) No. 91-9-1, 507 Dry Tavern Road, Brecknock Township; (11) No. 99-120-1, Ross Property, 2328 Beaver Valley Road, Providence Township; (12) No. 05-10-4B, Ephrata Crossing, Phase 2, Ephrata Township; (13) No. 15-5-2, Belmont Lot 3, Apartments, Manheim Township; (14) No. 15-34A, Reist Popcorn, Mount Joy Borough; (15) No. 19-48, 737 S. Broad St., Dunkin Donuts, Lititz Borough; (16) No. 19-51, Jeffrey G. and Donna E. Pauls, Paradise Township; (17) No. 19-52, Arlette Warren, Columbia Borough; (18) No. 19-53, Paul G. Burkholder, Earl Township; (19) No. 19-54, Marilyn C. Collins, Martic Township.
New business and discussion items: presentation of certificates of appreciation for dedication and service.
The next scheduled meeting: Jan. 13, 2020.
Lancaster County Redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Dec. 17 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) resolution approving an amendment to a grant of access easement at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (b) Resolution approving a sewer easement at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (c) resolution approving a licensing agreement to Second Strong & Detweiler LLC for land at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (d) resolution relinquishing a utility easement at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (5) resolution authorizing a reservation of funds letter for the 421 Chestnut St., Columbia, rental housing rehab project.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Jan. 28, 2020 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster Township Planning
The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
Stormwater management plans: LTPC 293, south water storage tank, stormwater management site plan, action item.
Old business: Bean Hill Road rezoning, discussion item; Bean Hill Road & Wabank Road, future alignment and complete street planning, discussion item.
The next LTPC meeting will be Jan. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Manheim Central School District
Manheim Central School District Board of School Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Manheim Central District office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. Among the agenda items:
Superintendent’s report: distribution of Manheim Central School District policy 204 for first reading.
Personnel: (a) retirement - professional staff; (b) retirement - support staff; (c) resignation - support staff; (d) resignation - substitute staff; (e) new employment - professional staff; (f) new employment - support staff; (g) change of status - support staff; (h) supplemental contract iItems.
Treasurer’s report: (a) approval of the financial statement for November 2019; (b) approval of Baron Elementary project invoices; (c) approval of high school renovation invoices.
General action items: (a) approval of a resolution authorizing the approval of a maximum project cost and a maximum building construction cost for the high school addition and renovation project and directing the preparation of a public information description and providing for a public hearing, and proper notice thereof; (b) approval to hire Capital Construction Management LLC as owner's representatives for the Manheim Central School District high school renovation project and to approve the related consulting agreement; (c) approval of the first amendment extension to the agreement for the sale of 111 South Penn Street & 108 South Grant Street, Manheim, to Lancaster-Lebanon Joint Authority; (d) approval of the settlement agreement and general release with Foreman Architects-Engineers, Inc., Philip G. Foreman, and David E. Foreman as presented and authorize the board president and secretary to execute the settlement agreement and general release on behalf of the district; (e) approval of the landowner letter of commitment with the PA Department of Environment Protection authorizing and agreeing to permit Penn Township to enter district property, with the intent to design and/or install/replace conservation practices/best management practices (CP/BMPs) on district property for the purpose of improving water quality in the Chiques Creek; (f) approval of a request made by Penryn Volunteer Fire Company to forgive rollback taxes for 1100 Newport Road (enrolled tax parcel 500-19877-0-0000) in the amount of $15,469.03 including tax and interest; (g) approval of the lease agreement for district iPads with Apple Financial Services in the amount of $1,001,365 for a period of three years; (h) approval of the Manheim Central School District 2020-2021 school calendar; (i) approval of the Manheim Central School District 2021-2022 school calendar; (j) second reading and approval of Manheim Central School Board policies 614 and 615 as read on Dec. 2, 2019.
Manheim Township Planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Conditional use request: Worthington Planned Residential Development, revised tentative plan, Kincaid Ave., zoned R-3.
Mount Joy Township Supervisors
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Appointment of certified public accountant: Adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, the firm of White, Rudy & Company LLP is appointed to serve as Mount Joy Township's independent auditor for calendar year 2019 in accordance with the firm's proposal dated Sept. 25, 2019, whereby the scope of the annual audit to be performed of the calendar year 2019 is set forth.
Municipal real estate tax collection: Authorize the Lancaster County treasurer's office to collect the municipal real estate taxes effective with the 2020 real estate taxes.
Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau: appoint Sherri L. Minnich as the municipal representative for the Elizabethtown Area School District for the calendar year 2020.
Harvest Road & Creek Road culvert replacements, Stoltzfus, Christ K. & Elizabeth K.: approve and sign the agreement providing for grant of drainage easement and authorize the township solicitor to record the aforementioned documents in/at the Lancaster County Courthouse. (3693 Harvest Rd.).
Elizabethtown Area School District, Bear Creek Solar; 18-07-FLDP: approve a release in escrow from its current amount of $12,395.69 to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements excluding public sewer and public water facilities, associated with the school district’s solar project at Bear Creek Intermediate School, 1459 Sheaffer Rd.
Rheems Retail Center; FLDP-03-2016: approve a release of letter of credit #4309, from its current amount of $25,334.20, as issued by Union Community Bank, now Northwest Bank, to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements, excluding public sewer and public water facilities, associated with the Rheems Retail Center land development plan located at 2046-2050 W. Main Street.
Mount Joy Borough compost facility: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enter into an agreement with Mount Joy Borough whereby Mount Joy Township and/or their contracted hauler is permitted to deliver leaves, woody yard waste and Christmas trees to the Mount Joy Borough compost facility located on South Jacob Street beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Williams Pipeline (Transco):discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to (a) accept payment in lieu of road repairs to Harvest Road in the amount of $30,000.00; (b) release the road bond in the amount of $15,500.00; (c) return remaining escrow deposited with the township; and (d) release Transco from the Aug. 28, 2017 road use agreement with all items being contingent on receipt of check for payment in lieu.
Trash and recycling program, waiver request:discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request from Wesley Brydon, 352A Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, to be exempt for the township trash and recycling program.
Personnel handbook:discussion on and, if appropriate, adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, the Mount Joy Township personnel handbook, dated Dec. 16, 2019 is adopted and will become effective as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Mount Joy Township calendar year 2020 budget.
Correspondence: (a) Letter from Don Zerphey, Mount Joy Area Historical Society, dated Nov.21, 2019; re: funding request for the historical society for 2020. (e-mailed to supervisors Nov. 21); (b) Letter from Lawrence M. George, chief clerk, County of Lancaster, dated Dec. 2, 2019; re: Lancaster County Drug Task Force (e-mailed to supervisors Dec. 2); (c) inspection report from PaDEP, dated Nov. 18, 2019, re: routine inspection of advanced disposal systems, Lancaster Landfill. (E-mailed to Supervisors 12-03-2019.)
Other business.
The reorganizational meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, beginning at 7:00 P.M.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dece. 18 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
Communications: LCAT- Drug Task Force
Subdivision/related business: (a) consider resolution 12-18-19-04, planning module for Lititz Reserve revised phase 8 & 9; (b) consider sale of 146 transferrable development rights; (c) consider conditional approval of Rock Lititz Phase 4, prepared by Dereck & Edson, dated Aug. 7, 2019.
Old business: (a) consider Ordinance 289 amending the sewer disposal chapter relating to on-lot sewage disposal systems; (b) consider resolution 12-18-19-01 amending fee schedule for on-lot sewage systems; (c) consider Ordinance 290 revising the volunteer service credit for volunteer fire and ambulance agencies; (d) consider Resolution 12-18-19-02 establishing income tax credits for volunteer fire and ambulance; (e) consider Resolution 12-18-19-03 to levy taxes upon real property within the township for the year 2020; (f) consider motion to accept the 2020 fiscal budget; (g) award bid for 2006 Ford F350 XL Super Duty Truck.
Next meeting: Reorganization meeting, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 7:00 p.m.