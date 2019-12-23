Lancaster Township Zoning
The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. The agenda items are as follows:
Old business: ZHB2019-0005 - 880 Hershey Ave., special exception and variance, continued from July 23, 2019 meeting. Way of Jesus Fellowship has applied for a special exception of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-1304 for 880 Hershey Ave. (Parcel #340-27452-0-0000) to allow for offsite parking. The applicant has also applied for variances of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-904.1, 280-904.2.A.1, and 280-904.2.A.4 for the same property to expand the academy classrooms and educational facilities.
Next: The next Zoning Hearing Board meeting will be 7 p.m. January 28.