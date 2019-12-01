Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
School board reorganization — temporary chairperson: (a) reading of certificates of election; (b) administer oath of office; (c) election of officers (as per the nominating committee).
Commentary on district activity: board comments.
Public, professional and staff comments.
Consent agenda: (a) recommend the board appoint BBD LLP (current auditors) as auditors for 2020; (b) meeting dates for 2020; (c) reaffirmation of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership.
Action and discussion agenda: (a) appointment of board liaison for committee assignments; (b) budget; (c) policy review: 214 Class rank and 217 Graduation requirements.
Review board agenda: Dec. 9.
Public comments.
Board matters: initiatives and concerns.
East Hempfield Township supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the township building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.
Among the agenda items:
Hearing: rezoning for 2115 and 2119 Marietta Avenue, Ordinance 2019-14.
Consent agenda: (a) Lehman lot add-on plan, approval of curb and sidewalk deferment agreement; (b) approval to pay invoices; (c) approval of minutes of Nov. 20 meeting.
Action items: (a) development services: (1) Lime Spring Village, final plan and modification waivers, approval; (2) the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside preliminary final subdivision plan and modification waivers and preliminary land development plan and modification waivers; (b) 2020 budget: set tax millage rate at 1.01 mills and adopt budget.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Oct. 21 special meeting; (b) approval of minutes of the Nov. 7 special meeting; (c) approval of the minutes of the Nov. 18 regular meeting; (d) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (e) request for financial security release for Redcay/HACC, Old Philadelphia Pike.
Manager’s report: (a) MS4 Report; (b) Places 2040 survey; (c) Census 2020.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the administration building’s public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Hempfield school board reorganization.
Audit presentation.
Comprehensive plan update.
East Petersburg Walker update/next steps.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Personnel: (a) Laura Edgell, nominee for appointment to the Land Bank Authority; (b) Tom Garman, nominee for appointment to the Land Bank Authority; (c) Crystal Weaver, Nancy Neff and Alicia Byler, nominees for reappointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority; (d) Laura Proctor, nominee for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority.
Public Works: (a) Administration Resolution No. 66-2019, appointing a director of public works; (b) Administration Resolution No. 67-2019, requesting a PA H20 program grant for wastewater treatment plant improvements; (c) Administration Resolution No. 68-2019, requesting a PA H2O program grant for wastewater collection system improvements; (d) Administration Resolution No. 69-2019, requesting a PA H2O program grant for water membrane replacement.
Finance: (a) Administration Resolution No. 70-2019, amending solid waste and recycling fees; (b) Administration Resolution No. 71-2019, amending sewer and industrial waste surcharge rates; (c) Administration Bill No. 17-2019, appropriating funds for 2020; (d) Administration Bill No. 18-2019, setting the city real estate tax rate for 2020; (e) Administration Bill No. 19-2019, amending water rates.
Lancaster city historical review board
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
25 N. Shippen St.; James Albright and Kim Rankin, owners. Enclose a second-story rear porch visible from East Grant Street and Hensel Alley (old business).
14 S. Lime St.; Cynthia Mensah and Signarama, applicants. Install new commercial signage above the center entry door.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room 701. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) announcements; (b) court reporters’ office, agreement with Reporters Associated; (c) prison and purchasing, contract amendment with Securus Technologies Inc.; (d) Behavioral Health /Development Services, Purchasing, and Information Technology, amended agreement with Living Complete Technologies Inc.; (e) Facilities management, change order with Rylind Construction Co.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
Superintendent’s report: Review of school board meeting agenda; consent agenda for committee of the whole actions: (a) new high school course offerings for the 2020-21 school year; (b) TeenHope memorandum of understanding to include screening for seventh grade students; (c) Comet co-curricular committee grant awards for 2019-20; (d) resolution not to exceed index; consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) signing of checks; (b) mileage rate for business use of an automobile as determined by the IRS; (c) approval of banks and trustee companies as depositories for school district funds; (d) designation of LNP as the school district’s newspaper of general circulation; (e) tax exoneration. Consent agenda for personnel: (s) support staff employment and change in status: (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) spring musical co-curricular positions for individuals listed for the 2019-20 school year; (e) head coaches recommended for renewal for the fall 2020 season; (f) revised job description — virtual school facilitator; (g) new job description — open campus/virtual school secretary; (h) Act 86 locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year; (i) recommending approval of head coaches for the 2019-20 school year.