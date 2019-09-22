Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: September Neighbor of the Month
Legislative agenda, resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 51-2019, adopting the municipal operations climate action plan for the City of Lancaster; (b) Administration Resolution No. 52-2019, reducing the boundaries of the Tax Increment Financing district.
Lancaster City Housing
Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 23 at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:
Financial report: August 2019: (a) special presentation of the FY2020 budget by Roma Kubas, fee accountant; (b) Resolution 2019-9-12, FY2020 operating budget.
Resolutions: (a) 2019-13-FY2019, utility allowances; (b) 2019-9-14, approval for bad debt write-offs.
Other business: money purchase pension plan.
Date of the next meeting is Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 25 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, conference room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
Old business, re-announcement: The board of commissioners will hold a public hearing on September 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the East Earl Township Municipal Building, 4610 Divison Highway, East Earl. The purpose of this hearing is the proposed closure and possible elimination of the Big Conestoga 4A Bridge on Linden Road in East Earl Township. Public participation is invited.
New business: Office of Aging, contract extension for in-home services.
Lancaster County Career & Technology Center
The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 26, in the boardroom at the Mount Joy Campus, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy. Among the agenda items:
Presentation: Jonathan Heintzman, marketing and communication coordinator, on media outreach and marketing.
Superintendent’s report: Dr. Leichliter will report on the PAC meeting held on September 10, 2019.
Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of appointments, change of assignments, and columns movement; (b) recommendations for 2019-2020 mentors and club advisors.
Financial reports: (a) permission to purchase; (b) permission to bid and award bid; (c) request to transfer funds; (d) business office appointments; (e) 1st reading of Policy 620; (f) general fund budget timeline.
Building and property committee: (a) HVAC contracts; (b) discussion items: (1) MJ hot water tank and dam removal; (2) updates on facility projects.
Planning and development committee, discussion items: (a) COE; (b) enrollment updates; (c) approval of planning and development committee report; (d) list of upcoming field trips (informational).
Old business: (a) request for officer nominations for December; (b) GAC membership update
New business: chairman appointments for administrative director evaluation committee.
The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held October 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Board Room of the Mount Joy Campus.
Lancaster County Housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400.
Among the agenda items for the latter:
New business: resolution adopting the five-year and annual plan for fiscal years 2020-2024. The board is asked to adopt the five-year and annual plan for the period of 2020-2024; and and to authorize the chairman to sign "Certification by State or Local Officials of PHA Plan's Consistency with the Consolidated Plan" required for submission of the plan to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held October 22, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority
The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at their offices on 202 North Prince Street, 4th Floor, Suite 400. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) resolution authorizing the purchase of 237 and 239 South Fifth Street in the Borough of Columbia through judicial sale; (b) resolution authorizing acquisition of 26 East High Street in the borough of Manheim; (c) general discussion.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held October 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster County Planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 23 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, first floor, LCPC meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
New planning matters for discussion and action: community planning reviews: (a) No. 1-51, Adamstown Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Chapter 320, zoning, to include apartment buildings as a permitted use in the highway commercial (HC) sistrict, to include dimensional and density requirements for apartment buildings in the highway commercial (HC) district; (b) No. 29-237A, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance involving the definitions and permitted zones for beekeeping; (c) No. 29-240A, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide for purposes related to the adoption of the amendments; to provide for definitions; establishing certain general and specific standards relating to the location, placement, construction and maintenance of wireless facilities, small cell wireless facilities, and macrocell wireless facilities; providing further for the regulations of such facilities within the public rights-of-way and outside of the public rights-of-way; providing for the enforcement of said regulations; and providing for an effective date; (d) No. 29-243, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance involving the definitions and permitted zones for livestock.
Subdivision/land development plan item, advisory review: (a) No. 65-126-1, 807 Furnace Hills Pike, Warwick Township; (b) No. 75-28-2, B&B Transportation, Brecknock Township; (c) No. 79-174A, John E. Kauffman, II, Colerain Township; (d) No. 79-255-1C, Denver Wholesale Foods, Ephrata Township; (e) No. 82-51C, Denver Wholesale Foods, Ephrata Township; (f) No. 82-273-1C, John K. Glick, Bart Township; (g) No. 93-112-1, Sheetz, Lancaster PA (Willow Street),West Lampeter Township; (h) 01-70-1C, Warwick Stadium, campus improvements, Warwick Township; (i) No. 04-8-6, Stadium Row, Lancaster City; (i) No. 07-37-1, Emanuel K. and Rachel J. Lapp, Caernarvon Township; (j) No. 19-41, The Myers Partnership, Pequea Township; (k) No. 19-42, William M. Hess, Penn Township; (l) No. 19-43, Oregon Pike Motors, West Earl Township.
Next scheduled meeting: Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet
Tuesday, September 24 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) resolution authorizing a RACP grant application with Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. The Board is asked to authorize authority officers, employees and solicitor to (1) work with Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic on an application for a modernization project through the PA Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program; (2) submit the application as the applicant; and (3) to enter into a grant agreement with the Commonwealth of PA Office of the Budget, and a cooperation and sub-grant agreement with Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic; (b) Resolution approving a contract with LHOP for the Community Homebuyer Program. The board is asked to approve a contract with the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership to provide loans for down payment and closing costs to lower income families desiring to purchase a home, for a period beginning October 1, 2019 and terminating September 30, 2020; (c) resolution approving an agreement with NES Associates, LP. The board is asked to approve assignment of an easement, between Harrisburg Avenue and the Clipper Magazine Stadium property, to NES Associates LP, who are seeking to renovate the building at 311 Harrisburg Avenue for commercial uses.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held October 22, 2019 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4:00 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Manheim Township Commissioners
Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, September 23 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Kissel Hill Commons planned residential development, lot 286, final land development plan, Brentwood Drive and Farnum Road, Zoned R-2, financial security release; (2) Irwin & Weinhold Holdings, LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, 151 Koser Road, Zoned I-1, time extension request; (3) Brooklawn, final, phase II subdivision land development plan, Delp Road, Bonnie Drive and Dolly Drive, zoned R-2, time extension request; (b) Resolutions: (1) resolution 2019-38: disposition of records; (c) Ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2019-12, providing an amendment to Schedule II-D (special purpose parking zones); (2) Ordinance 2019-14, authorizing the general obligation bonds, series of 2019, of the township of Manheim; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) Motion: Farm on Quarry, final Phase III subdivision and land development plan, Quarry Road and Meadowbreeze Lane, zoned R-1; (2) Motion: 193 Eshleman Road (Roda property), stormwater management plan, 193 Eshleman Road, zoned R-1, modification request; (3) Motion: minimum municipal obligation (MMO).
Mount Joy Township Planning
Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, September 23 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the August 26, 2019 meeting; (b) sign the minor subdivision plan for Daniel S. and Rebecca B. Beiler (MTJPC No. 19-10-FSDP); (c) sign the preliminary/final minor subdivision plan for Benuel and Anna Riehl (MJTPC No. 18-09-FSDP); (d) sign the preliminary/final subdivision plan for David W. Sweigart, III (MJTPC No. 19-11-FSDP)
Initial review: (a) No. 19-12-FLDP, preliminary/final land development plan for Hickory Run Properties, proposal to develop twelve townhouses on a 1.652-acre site. The development will be kept as one lot and owned by a single entity. The site is located at 979 Old Elizabethtown Road and is located within the R-2 medium-density residential district; (b) No. 19-13-FLDP, subdivision and land development plan for Radio Road, proposal to subdivide a 14.22-acre site into twenty lots. Full buildout of the site will yield one single family detached dwelling, 18 townhouses, and 26 apartment units. The site is located at the northwest corner of Radio Road and Buckingham Boulevard, and is located within the R-2 medium-density residential district; (c) No. 19-14-FLDP, preliminary/final land development plan for Elizabethtown Road Self Storage, LLC, proposal to develop a 10.2-acre site into a self-storage facility containing 66,450-sf of indoor storage and parking area for vehicles being stored on the premises. The site is located at 9901 Elizabethtown Road and is located within the C-1 limited commercial district.
Other business: Review the proposed 2020 meeting schedule, specifically the meeting scheduled for Monday, December 28, 2020.
The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, beginning at 7 p.m.