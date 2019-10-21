Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, October 21 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) Superintendent’s comments; (c) Correspondence, secretary; (d) Board comments; (e) Student representative.
Public/professional/staff input: (a) Student report, Huesken Middle School; (b) Public comments; (c) Comments from CVEA; (d) Comments from other employee groups.
Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes for Sept. 9 and Sept. 16; (b) Approval of financial reports; (c) Approval of superintendent's report; (d) Approval of superintendent's report: (1) Policy 004, Membership; (2) Policy 206, Immunizations (recommend for deletion) (3) Policy 206, Immunizations and communicable diseases; (4) Policy 207, Communicable diseases; (e) Approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (1) Policy 201, Admission of beginning students; (2) Policy 203, Assignment within district; (3) Policy 204, Attendance; (4) Policy 205, Post-graduate students; (5) Policy 208, Withdrawal from school; (f) Approval of budgetary calendar; (g) Approval of the IDEA Part B funds agreements with IU 13; (h) Approval of assets for disposal; (i) Approval of agreement for professional development; (j) Approval of student discipline actions; (k) Approval of addendum to copier agreement; (l) Approval of special education contracts for student placement.
Action/discussion agenda: (a) Buckskin Activity Alliance fundraising project; (b) Budgetary planning for 2020-2021; (c) Approval to transfer $965,000 from the general fund to the capital reserve fund; (d) Approval of end-of-year transfers for 2018-2019; (e) New cell phone service; (f) Tax assessment settlement; (g) Weighted GPA and class rank; (h) Approval to change time and location of school board meeting on Nov, 18, 2019; (i) Proposal for commissioning and balancing.
Information agenda: (a) Finance and operations; (b) Curriculum and instruction; (c) Pupil services; (d) Federal funds.
Board reports: (a) IU 13 reports; (b) PSBA; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County CTC; (e) Construction team update.
East Lampeter Township Supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21 at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Educational presentation, ILHERA medical marijuana dispensary; (b) SALDO No. 2019-20, Stephen Esh, 2810 Old Philadelphia Pike, deferral to Leacock Township
Action items: (a) Ordinance re: ELSA refinancing and new money borrowing; (b) Ordinance re: township refinancing and new money borrowing; (c) Resolution re: Police Department purchases through Fund 4 for halon fire system and crowd control items; (d) Resolution re: Supporting the Lancaster County Drug Task Force in 2020; (e) Reappoint Scott Enterline to the zoning hearing board with a term expiration of Nov. 19, 2022; (f) Reappoint Roger Rutt to the planning commission with a term expiration of Nov. 19, 2023; (g) Authorize township staff to submit a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant application for a pollution reduction project located at Rosewood Terrace; (h) Authorize a board member to serve as assistant secretary/treasurer.
Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway Streetscape Implementation plan report
Next Board of Supervisors regular meeting, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
Academic committee: Recommendation for approval of Edinsight agreement curriculum management tool.
Business/finance committee: Presentation of 2018-2019 financial statements and audit.
Miscellaneous: (a) Discussion of updated policy; (b) Discussion of PSBA principles.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Community Planning Committee: Review of Historical Commission recommendation for 151 North Queen Street.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: October Neighbor of the Month: Council Resolution No. 60-2019, recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and commending the Mayor and City staff for protecting Lancaster’s most vulnerable residents.
Reports requested by Council: Central Market Trust annual report; Lancaster County Community Foundation Project Activate Southeast.
Legislative agenda: Heritage Conservation District, consider the following application recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to a property within the Heritage Conservation District: Lancaster Parking Authority, of 151 North Queen Street, proposes construction of a new six-story parking garage, to include a two-story library, and commerical space.
Lancaster City Historical Commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, October 21 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street:
151 North Queen St.: Lancaster Parking Authority, owner; Hammel Associates Architects, LLC, applicant. Construct a new six-story parking garage to include a two-story library in the lower space on the eastern edge of the parcel, and commercial retail space on the northern edge of the parcel.
30 N. Mulberry St.: Mulberry Tree Investments, LLC, owner. Demolition of a two-story frame dwelling, and construction of a new four-story multi-unit residential building.
Lancaster City Housing
Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 21 at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:
Financial report, September 2019.
Executive/deputy director’s report.
Resolutions: 2019-10-15 Adopt FY2020 flat rents; 2019-10-16, award contract fiscal year 2020 trash removal and recycling.
Date of the next meeting is Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster City Zoning
The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, October 21 in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 North Duke Street: agenda items:
No. 19-055, Barbara Ann Baer, 319 E. Walnut St., special permit for a B&B Inn.
No. 19-056, Angela Horst, 43 W. James St., variance of 3-foot setback; variance to exceed total coverage.
No. 19-057, Angela Horst, 45 W. James St., variance of 3-foot setback; variance to exceed total coverage.
No. 19-068, Mulberry Tree Investments, LLC, 30 N. Mulberry St., special permit for a multi-family dwelling; variance to reduce required 6,300 sq. ft. to 2,000 sq, ft,
No. 19-058, The GateHouse, 824 N. Lime St., variance of group home conditions.
No. 19-059, The GateHouse, 512 E. King St., Variance of group home conditions.
No. 19-060, Treasures Market, 515 N. Franklin St., variance to reduce 112 required parking spaces to 60.
No. 19-061, Chad Stellar, 329 E. New St., use variance for a new two-family dwelling; variance to reduce side yard setback; variance to permit vehicle stacking.
No. 19-062, Chad Steller, 331 E. New St., use variance for a new multi-family dwelling; variance to reduce side yard setback; variance to permit vehicle setback; variance of conditions.
No. 19-063, Edward J. Pasternale II, 217 E. Chestnut St., variance to exceed 65% total coverage by 25%.
No. 19-064, Heidi Shirk, 119 E. Lemon St., variance to exceed 50% building coverage by 13%.
No. 19-065, New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC d/b/a AT&T Mobility near 545 S. Ann St., special permit to affix an antenna.
No. 19-066, New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC d/b/a AT&T Mobility, 1700 Fruitville Pike, special permit to affix an antenna.
No. 19-067, Sarah Swartz, 427 N. Pine St., special permit for tattoo shop.
No. 19-069, Yagnesh Patel, 422 S. Duke St., special permit for a pharmacy.
No. 19-070, John Roda, 243 W. James St., variance to reduce 20-foot drive isle to 16.78 feet.
No. 19-071, Benjamin J. Myers, 221 N. Prince St., variance to exceed 20-unit limit by 9.
Lancaster County Career & Technology Center
The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 24, in the boardroom at the Willow Street campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Among the agenda items:
n Presentation: Amber Kreger, director of higher & continuing education, on the dental hygiene program.
Director’s report: Committee minutes; local, state, and federal projects; GAC meeting review; Students of the month.
Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of appointments, change of assignments, and columns movement; in the absence of a November meeting, the administration is asking for permission to hire open positions as they become needed; discussion, support staff handbook.
Finance committee: Financial reports; quarterly reports; permission to purchase; permission to bid; requesting approval for Dr. Michael DelPriore, acting business manager, as authorized signatory for the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; permission for RFP; permission for award bids; 1st reading of policies 610 and 611; 2nd reading and approval of policy 620; Permission to purchase & pay November 2019 expenses due to absence of November JOC meeting; 2018-2019 financial summary.
Building and property xommittee: Discussion item: RFP for Realty Services- House project; updates on facility
Planning and development committee: 2nd reading and approval of policies; enrollment update.
Old business: Request for officer nominations for December; GAC membership update.
New business: Chairman appointments for administratives director evaluation committee.
Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on Dec. 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the board room of the Mount Joy campus.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 23 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
Old business: (a) Re-announcement: There is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 and there is no commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
New business: (a) Presentation of “Epilepsy Awareness Month” proclamation; (b) Option agreement re: Lancaster County Land Bank Authority’s options to purchase properties in columbia at judicial sale; (c) Facilities management, change order and contract addendums re: Big Conestoga No. 7 bridge replacement project; (d) Agricultural preserve board, agreement of sale of agricultural conservation easement; (e) Reformatted lease agreement with Eden Road Parnters, LLC; (f) Behavioral health/ development services, amended agreements for fiscal years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.
Lancaster County Housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday,October 22 followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400.
Among the agenda items for the latter:
New business: Resolution adopting a schedule of meeings for the year 2020.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Nov. 26, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority
The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at their offices on 202 North Prince Street, 4th Floor, Suite 400. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Resolution adopting a schedule of meetings for the year 2020; (b) General discussion.
Lancaster County Redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, October 22 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Resolution authorizing submission of a RACP grant application in cnnection with the Treasurers Markets Community Revitalization project; (b) Resolution authorizing submission of a RACP grant application in connection with the Ephrata Crossings project; (c) Resolution approving a rental housing program reservation of funds letter for Community Basics Inc; (d) Resolution approving a rental housing program reservation of funds letter for Community Basics Inc.; (e) Resolution approving a rental housing program reservation of funds letter for Landis Quality Living-and Housing Development Corporation Midatlantic; (f) Resolution approval a rental housing program reservation of funds letter for Poole Anderson Properties; (g) Resolution approving an amendment to a rental housing program reservation of funds letter for Mission First Housing Group, and an additional reservation of funds letter; (h) Resolution adopting a schedule of meetings for the year 2020.
Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Nov. 26, 2019 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd fllor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.
Mount Joy Township Supervisors
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, October 21 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Consent calendar: (a) Year 2019 annual audit: (b) Old Trolley Line Park, equipment purchase; (c) Harvest Road & Creek Road culvert replacement, Wenger, Reuben H. & Cynthia; (d) Darrell Lehman Dump Truck Service: 19-06-FLDP; (e) Mount Joy Farmer’s Cooperative: 180010-SWMP-MAJ; (f) Ridge View Ag (Sweigart, David W., III, Karen R. & Join D.): 180034-SWMP-MAJ.
Milanof-Schock Library.
Elizabethtown Public Library.
Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce.
Chapter 135, zoning amendment.
Reports.
Correspondence: (a) Email from the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, received Sept. 16, 2019; re: Invitation of LCATS Convention (emailed to supervisors Sept. 16,2019); (b) PSATS New Bulletin, September 2019; re: monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Sept. 17, 2019); (c) Invitation from Ellizabethtown College. received Oct. 2, 2019; re: inauguration of new president (emailed to supervisors Oct. 2, 2019); (d) Invitation from Lancaster Farmland Trust, received Oct. 2, 2019, re: annual dinner and silent auction (emailed to supervisors Oct. 2, 2019); (e) Invitation from Elizabethtown College, received Oct. 4, 2019, re: dedication of the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Well-Being (emailed to supervisors Oct. 4, 2019); (f) PSATS Township Legal Defense Partnership, dated Fall 2019, re: quarterly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Oct, 17, 2019).
Other business: A special board of supervisors meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 beginning at 8 a.m. The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township board of supervisors is scheduled to be held Monday, Nov.18, 2019, beginning at 7 p.m.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, October 21 at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
Item 1: Review of school board meeting agenda
Item 2: Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole: (a) Safe School grant; (b) Memorandum of agreement with the Penn Manor Education Association relating to Open Campus PA and online course program.
Item 3: Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) IDEA Part B use of funds agreement, for the use of federal funds from the 2019-2020 allocation pertaining to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act; (b) Head Start facilities agreement with Community Action Partnership (CAP) of Lancaster County.
item 4: Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per effective date for the 2019-2020 school year; (b) leave; (c) resignation.