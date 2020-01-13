Columbia Borough Historical
The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia.
Agenda items include:
172 Walnut St.; James Leonard, owner. Replace an existing railing on a second-story rear side porch with a new wooden railing.
350 Locust St.; Cimarron Investments, owner. Remove a projecting pent roof above the ground floor of the building’s facade and east elevation. Alter the one-story wing on the building’s east elevation to construct a new two-story interior stairway.
155 Bridge St.; William R. Pflumm, owner. Install new two-part vinyl window sash within ten infilled window openings across the building’s south facade.
Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, January 13 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
Commentary on district activity: board comments.
Public / professional / staff input: public comments.
Action / discussion items: (a) approval of superintendent’s report; (b) renewal of superintendent contract, 3 years; (c) declare board vacancy for two 2-year terms; (d) review change order for gym divider at Brownstown Elementary School; (e) review change order for sanitary line at Brownstown Elementary School; (f) request for adding an Elimination Dinner Booster Club; (g) Budget: (1) budget update; (2) budget exceptions; (3) approval of capital projects for 2020/21 budget; (h) Capriani Werner fee agreement with Brightbill Transportation; (j) review of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget for 2019-2020; (k) policy review: Policy 219, grievance process, and Policy 220, student expansion; (l) review of high school course selection booklet; (m) virtual online substitute services for instructional support for CVVA at Fritz Elementary School.
Review of board agenda: Jan. 21, 2020 community forum/board meeting at Leola Elementary School.
East Hempfield Planning
The East Hempfield Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Heat & Control, Inc., modifications/waivers and final land development plan; (b) Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center & Brookside: phase 1, Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center: modification/waivers and final land development plan.
Old business: planning commission alternate members, recommendation.
Hempfield School District
Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
School District Recognition Month presentations.
New course recommendations.
Hempfield High School Student Council representatives.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Approval of the minutes for January 6, 2020: Announcement: naming of vice president of council
Reports of committees of council meeting held on Jan. 14, 2020: (a) public safety committee, Councilor Garcia-Molina; (b) public works committee, Councilor Soto; (c) economic development committee, Councilor Arroyo; (d) finance committee, Councilor Bakay; (e) community planning committee, Councilor Craig; (f) personnel committee, Councilor Diaz.
Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation Districts - consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvement to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: WY Enterprises LLC, owner of 12 North Water Street, proposes demolition of a modern one-bay garage to accommodate new construction on an adjoining parcel; (b) WY Enterprises LLC, owner of 210 West Grant Street proposes installation of a new two-story structure comprised of stacked shipping containers on a rear parcel. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission).
Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 01-2020, authorizing a lease-purchase agreement for acquisition of fire apparatus.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Finance committee: PFM financial condition assessment presentation.
Public safety committee: administration resolution No. 01-2020, authorizing a lease-purchase agreement for purchase of a fire apparatus.
Personnel committee: (a) Karen Dixon, nominee for appointment to the Lancaster City Housing Authority; (b) Hendricks Jackson, nominee for appointment to the Lancaster City Land Bank Authority; (c) Dennis Nail, nominee for appointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (d) Eugene Aleci, nominee for appointment to the Historical Commission; (e) Jon Lyons and Nelson Polite Jr., nominees for reappointment to the Lancaster City Planning Commission; (f) Faith Craig, nominee for appointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority.
Lancaster City Planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:
Final plan, 1151 S. Duke St. Flex-Cell Precision proposes the construction of an approximately 23,500-square-foot building addition to an existing manufacturing facility at 1151 S. Duke St. The proposed improvements also include new parking areas, utilities and stormwater management features to support the proposed use.
Final plan, 1270 Grofftown Road. CH&E proposes combining an adjacent lot with 1270 Grofftown Road. for a total tract size of 3.99 acres, which will help accommodate the construction of a 2,320 sq. ft. pole barn that will be located at the presently separated parcel’s shared boundary. The barn will provide additional indoor storage for CH&E’s construction business.
Petition for a zoning map amendment, 210 College Ave. (continued from the Dec. 18, 2019 meeting). UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster has petitioned the City of Lancaster to amend its zoning map to rezone 210 College Ave., from Hospital Complex District (HC) to Mixed Use District (MU).
Certification of blight vacant properties, 13 E. New St. In accordance with the procedures of the Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board, as stipulated by §22-42 of the Code of the City of Lancaster, the planning commission is asked to make a determination of certification of blight for the above properties.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners’ will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
Old business: Property Assessment Office, exoneration request of county taxes.
New business: (a) budget adjustments for mosquito-borne disease control program; (b) excess workers’ compensation third party administration agreement; (c) professional liability third party administration agreement; (d) court reporters, per diem court reporters agreements.
Lancaster County Planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Among the agenda items:
New planning matters for discussion and action: community planning reviews: (a) West Lampeter Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit “Farm Service Business” as a principal use by conditional use in the A-Agricultural Zone; (b) Lancaster City, proposed rezoning of the property located on College Avenue, tax parcel No. 3354194800000 from HC (Hospital Complex to MU (Mixed Use); (c) Martic Township, proposed vacation of a portion of Clearview Road (T-400); (d) Warwick Township, proposed roundabouts for Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue and Sixth Street and Woodcrest Ave.
Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) Ray Marvin, Bart Township; (b) Conestoga Valley Mennonite Church, Ephrata Township; (c) Grauer’s Paint, Warwick Township; (d) Worthington, revised phase 2, Manheim Township; (e) New Providence Church of God, Providence Township; (f) Noah Z. Shirk, West Earl Township; (g) Florin Hill phase 1 and 2B, blocks F and M, Mount Joy Borough; (h) Settlements East, phase 1, Manheim Township; (i) 1300 Bear Creek Road, Mount Joy Township; (j) 712 & 743 East Millport Road, Warwick Township; (k) Jason Ringler poultry operation, Brecknock Township; (l) Adams property, Conestoga Township; (m) Beechdale Associates, Leacock Township; (n) Petershiem property, 632 Integrity Drive, Manheim Township & East Hempfield Township; (o) Beiler Greenhouse Structures, Bart Township; (p) John E. Ducharme Revocable Living Trust, Sadsbury Township; (q) Taco Bell at 2 Trolley Run Road, Warwick Township; (r) L&S Real Estate, LLC- Harvest Drive lot 2, Leacock Township; (s) Mars Chocolate expansion, Elizabethtown Borough; (t) Green Hill Estates, Conestoga Township; (u) Sheetz-Lancaster (Willow Street), West Lampeter Township; (v) new tennis courts, Eastern Lancaster County School District, East Earl Township; (w) Vintage Business Park, phase 1, Paradise Township; (x) Daniel Blank, Salisbury Township; (y) Steve and Karen Herman, Manor Township; (z) Stephen Martin residence, Clay Township; (aa) Christiana Properties LLC, Christiana Borough; (bb) Sedgewick, West Hempfield Township; (cc) Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell, Manor Township.
The next scheduled meeting: Jan. 27, 2020.
Manheim Township Commissioners
Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Public hearings / presentations / appointments: (a) appointing Devon J. Reinert to the Manheim Township police force; (b) appointing Alyse B. Gallagher to the Manheim Township police force; (c) appointing a solicitor for the code compliance department; (d) public hearing: Lancaster Country Club, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, add country clubs as a special exception use in the R-1, R-2, R-3 and I-1, I-3 zoning districts and add a definition for country clubs.
Consent agenda: (a) Springhill Suites, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay, extension of time request; (b) The Crossings at Conestoga Creek planned commercial development, final subdivision and land development plan, Harrisburg Pike and Farmingdale Road, zoned I-1, financial security reduction No. 3; (c) Sheetz, Airport Road, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 3205 Lititz Pike, zoned I-3 industrial district & D-A overlay district, financial security release; (d) 286 Bushong Road, Elam Fisher, preliminary/final subdivision and stormwater plan, zoned R-1 , final security reduction No. 1.
Resolutions: (a) traffic signal approval, Fruitville Pike/West Roseville Road; (b) fee schedule; (c) traffic signal approval, Lititz Pike/Oregon Pike/Fordney Road/ Driveway; (d) consenting to continued resettlement of refugees in Manheim Township.
Ordinances: (a) street dedication, Ecker Drive; (b) traffic ordinance, handicapped parking at 1016 N. Lime St. and 208 Lincoln St.; (c) zoning ordinance text amendment (Lancaster Country Club).
Motions/decisions: (a) motion, Stoner Farm, preliminary subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2; (b) motion, stormwater management ordinance, 1524 Sunset Ave., zoned R-3, modification requests; (c) motion, Greenview Terrace Apartments, stormwater management plan, 500 Alden Drive, zoned R-3, modification requests; (d) motion, request approval to receive bids for equipment, materials and service.
Acknowledgments: acknowledge engineer and traffic study.
Manheim Township Planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Appointment: (a) planning commission solicitor; (b) planning commission secretary.
Subdivision/land development plan: (a) Parkside Reserve, preliminary subdivision and land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1 with TDR option; (b) Belmont Lot 3, preliminary/final lot add-on andland development plan, Fruitville Pike and Belwyck Boulevard, zoned R-3 and T-4 overlay.