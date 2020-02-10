Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
Action/ discussion items: (a) state budget update and athletic budget review; (b) policy review: 223 use of motor vehicles and 224 care of school property (vandalism); (c) review of calendar recommendations for 2020-2021 school year; (d) legal services recommendation; (e) change order for sewer line at Brownstown Elementary; (f) change order for drainage off the roof; (g) Forged in Fire contract; (h) professional development with Stroud Watershed.
East Lampeter Township Supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Monday, Jan. 20 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) request financial security reduction, Wilson: 275 Edgemere Drive; (d) request for financial security release, Wolgemuth: 863 Hartman Road.
Old business: (a) PaDOT deferral agreement re: vehicle wash and brine facility; (b) Conestoga Valley school district development agreement re: new middle school project; (c) Eastwood Meadows traffic calming measures.
New business: (a) request for ECHO agreement, Beiler: 452 Mt. Sidney Road; (b) request for 25 MPH speed limit, Leman Road; (c) PaDOT culvert replacement project: east of Soudersburg Road (near 2919 Lincoln Highway East).
Action items: (a) easement agreement re: Greenfield Road stormwater improvement project; (b) resolution re: disposal of township records.
Manager’s report: (a) MS4 report; (b) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation report; (c) Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway /Walnut Street extension report.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Social services presentation.
Budget presentation.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.
Among the agenda items:
Reports of committees of council meetings held Feb. 3: (a) public safety committee, Councilor Garcia-Molina; (b) public works committee, Councilor Soto; (c) economic development committee, Councilor Arroyo; (d) finance committee, Councilor Bakay; (e) community planning committee, Councilor Craig; (f) personnel committee, Councilor Diaz.
Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation and Historic Districts - consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: (1) Mulberry Tree Investments LLC , owner of 30 North Mulberry Street, proposes demolition of a two-story frame dwelling to allow new construction on the site; (2) Mulberry Tree Investments, LLC owner of 30 North Mulberry Street, proposes construction of a new three-story, three-unit residential building (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission); (3) Sarmic I LLC, owners of 222 East Orange Street, requests installation of new exterior security lighting fixtures on the building’s east elevation; (4) Minh D. Huynh, owner of 14 South Lime Street, requests installation of new signage on the building’s facade. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board); (b) Resolutions: Resolution supporting a community-based arts project in southeast Lancaster; resolution exonerating 2019 water and sewer charges for city-owned and related properties; resolution authorizing an easement agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway Company; Resolution recognizing February 2020 as Black History Month in the City of Lancaster.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Resolution regarding adult probation and parole services, budget adjustments for state grant funding for drug court and mental health court; (b) Resolution authorizing use of Buchmiller trust funds for the purchase of a lawnmower; (c) election and voter registration office, purchase of 10 additional services; (d) election and voter registration office, grant application for GEMS funding to cover 60% of voting equipment cost; (e) appointment of director of Veterans Affairs.
Lancaster County Planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, first floor LCPC meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
New planning matters for discussion and action: community planning reviews: (a) Akron Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by adding a new subsection 1237.18 to Chapter 27 Part 12 (related to zoning regulation of signs) in order to provide for special sign regulations for all organizational headquarters campuses; (b) New Holland Borough, proposed comprehensive plan update; (c) Penn Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing continuing care retirement communities.
Subdivision and development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) Mount Joy Dental Associates, Mount Joy Borough; (b) James R. & Jill M. Clark, Pequea Township; (c) 563 Meetinghouse Road, Salisbury Township; (d) David Lee Fisher, Paradise Township; (e)Thomas J. Savage Jr., Colerain Township; (f) John L. Stoltzfus, Strasburg Township; (g) proposed dairy facility for James Zimmerman, Brecknock Township; (h) 160 & 162 N. Charlotte Street, Manheim Borough.
The next scheduled meeting: Feb. 24.
Lancaster Township Supervisors
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at Monday, Feb. 10. Workshop starts at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
Workshop agenda: department updates.
Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.
Announcements: executive session held on Jan. 6 to discuss real estate; office closed Monday, Feb. 17; historical commission meeting, Tuesday, March 3at 7 p.m.; next board meeting Monday, March 9.
Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: (a) 122 City Mill Road stormwater management site plan request for release of financial security; (b) acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension from City of Lancaster for the plan review and approval of the stormwater management site plan for the City of Lancaster south water storage tank; (c) a request from City of Lancaster for a waiver from Article IV of the Lancaster Township stormwater management ordinance for the construction of water main pipes and appurtenances; (d) a request for a reduction of the financial security for the subdivision and land development plan for Hawthorne Ridge.
New business: The board will act on the following: (a) resolution for the confirmation of the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau’s certification of uncollected real estate taxes for calendar year 2019; (b) resolution for the confirmation of the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau’s certification of uncollected real estate taxes for the outstanding 2018 September to December interims; (c) resolution to amend the emergency operations of the township; Resolution for condemnation of land owned by The Church of Christ, 551 Abbeyville Road; (d) authorizing the township manager to advertise ordinance for the purpose of holding a public meeting to consider cable franchise agreement.
Manheim Township Commissioners
Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Public hearings/ presentations/appointments: (a) Presentation: pollution reduction plan by Phil Mellott, director of public works; (b) public hearing: Worthington planned residential development conditional use, revised tentative plan, Kincaid Avenue, zoned R-3; (c) presentation: monthly police department report; (d) presentation: monthly fire rescue report; (e) presentation: quarterly report by the Manheim Township Ambulance Association; (f) presentation: Historical Society of Manheim Township.
New business: Resolutions: Resolution authorizing the temporary installation of banners.
Motions/decisions: (a) motion: Stoner Farm, preliminary subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2; (b) motion: preliminary/final lot add-on plan, 1102 & 1116 Marshall Avenue, zoned I-2; (c) motion: request Approval to receive bids for various public works projects.
Acknowledgments: (a) Lancaster Country Club, conditional use request, floodplain ordinance, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 and T-1 overlay district; (b) Pinetown Road, truck restriction study by Rettew.
Manheim Township Planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Text amendment: G Investments, LP, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend article XVII, Section 1702 and Article XXIV, Section 2409.
Subdivision/land development plans: (a) 1046 Manheim Pike, office building, preliminary/ginal land development plan, 1046 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2 & T-6 overlay; (b) Lancaster Country Club, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 & T-1 overlay.
Conditional use: Lancaster Country Club, conditional use request, floodplain ordinance, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 and T-1 overlay.
West Lampeter Township Supervisors
The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p,m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
Public hearings: (a) zoning map amendment, Willow Valley SouthPointe; (b) zoning ordinance text amendment.
Village Park items; (a) approve COSTARS contracts for scoreboards and playground equipment; (b) award electrical contract; (c) change order, athletic fields; (d) change order, fencing.
Minutes: approval of minutes, reorganization meeting Jan. 6.
Planning matters: (a) preliminary land development plan, Sheetz (Willow Street Pike); (b) request for final release of letter of credit.
Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.
Township administration matters: (a) ordinance, police pension update; (b) ordinance, non-uniformed pension update; (c) resolution to authorize destruction of specific documents.