Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence, secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representative (no report this month).
Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report, Brownstown Elementary School; (b) SRO report; (c) comments from CVEA; (d) comments from other employee groups; (e) public comments.
Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Jan. 13 and 21; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) superintendent’s report: This report involves personnel recommendations; (d) approval of rirst reading of district policies; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (f) approval of CTC transportation contract renewal; (g) approval of proposal for annual grounds pesticide and arboricultural services; (h) approval of student disciplines; (i) approval of nonresidents attendance application; (j) approval of E-rate network equipment contract for the 2020-21 school year; (k) approval of school calendar for the 2020-21 school year; (l) approval of the contracts listed n appendix “A” and authorize the CFOO to execute on the board’s behalf; (m) approval of change order for sewer line at Brownstown Elementary School; (n) approval of change order for drainage off the roof at Brownstown Elementary School; (o) approval of professional development with Stroud Watershed; (p) approval of contract with Forged in Fire.
Action/ciscussion agenda: budget: state budget update.
Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal runds
Board reports: (a) IU 13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction update.
East Hempfield Township Supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda: (a) department reports — golf course, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) Lime Spring Square Phase 5, approve request to extend the deadline to record the final plan until May 21, 2020; (c) Lime Spring Square Phase 4), approve request to extend the deadline to record the final plan until May 21, 2020; (d) treasurer report; (e) invoices from all funds covering Feb. 8-21; (f) approval of minutes: Feb. 5.
Action items: (a) drainage ditch (running parallel to Harrisburg Pike), review of project and authorizations to advertise for bids; (b) special events, Susquehanna Valley GTO Club, Aug. 15 event; (c) board 2020 goals.
Old business: board/commission vacancies (alternate planning and alternate zoning), tabled till March; Lancaster Co. Drug Task Force invoice, tabled.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
Miscellaneous: presentation on Hans Herr Elementary School initiatives.
Business/ finance committee: discussion of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center bond refinancing.
Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of facility usage; (b) discussion of scheduled community engagement meeting; (c) discussion of PSBA Principles for Governance and Leadership.
Lancaster City Historical Commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street:
510 St. Joseph St.; Michael A. Brenneman, Sr., owner. Construct a new roof dormer on a two-and-one-half story brick building at the corner of Filbert Street.
Lancaster City Planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:
Modification requests: (a) 111 McKinley Ave. The owner requests a modification to waive the requirement for unconditional approval preceding City permits to allow demolition of one building on the site; (b) 151 N. Queen St.- Christian St. garage and public library. The owner requests a modification to waive the requirement for unconditional plan approving preceding City permits per §265-28 to allow for fountain-only permits.
Certification of blight for vacant properties: 529 Locust St., 547 S. Prince St. In accordance with the procedures of the Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board, as stipulated by §22-42 of the Code of the City of Lancaster, the Planning Commission is asked to make a determination of certification of blight for the above properties.
2018 and 2019 subdivision and land development report.
Review of Robert’s Rules and commission bylaws.
Discussion of zoning overlays.
Lancaster Township Planning
The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
Stormwater management plans: south water storage tank, stormwater management site plan, action item.
Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Bean Hill Road subdivision, subdivision and land development plan, action item; (b) 1750 Wabank Road (self-storage facility), sketch plan, briefing item; (c) 1780 Wabank Road (Blue Rock Ventures), stormwater management site plan, briefing item.
The next LTPC meeting will be March 17, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Manheim Township Planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) text amendment: G Investments, LP, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article XVII, Section 1702 and Article XXIV, Section 2409; (b) subdivision and land development plans: (1) 1046 Manheim Pike, office building, preliminary / final land development plan, 1046 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2 & T-1 overlay; (2) Lancaster Country Club, preliminary/ final lot add-on and land development plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 & T-1 overlay.
Conditional use: (i) Lancaster Country Club, conditional use request, floodplain ordinance, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 and T-1 overlay.
Mount Joy Township Supervisors
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Census Bureau, 2020 initial boundary validation program: authorize the chairperson of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors to execute the 2020 initial boundary validation program form.
Public works- MUNICIBID: authorize the advertising and selling of public works department equipment and/or vehicles that are no longer utilized on MUNICIBID.
Transportation signal maintenance contract for calendar year 2020: approve the proposal from Atlantic Transportation Systems (ATS), PO Box 1194, Camp Hill, PA 17001, and dated Jan. 26, 2020 for the calendar year 2020.
Special events - Grandview DiVine Ride: Approve the applications for special events as submitted by the American Cancer Society to hold the Grandview DiVine Ride on Sunday, May 17, 2020, contingent upon providing a current certificate of insurance.
Messick, Scott M. & Ashley J.; approve and sign the stormwater management agreement and declaration of easement and authorize the township solicitor to record the aforementioned documents in/at the Lancaster County Courthouse. (701 Bellaire Road)
Featherton Crossing - Phase 4; approve a reduction of letter of credit, in its current amount of $615,010.00 to $577,997.64 as issued by Fulton Bank to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements, excluding public sewer and public water facilities, for the Featherton Crossing Phase 4 land development plan located along Westbrooke Drive.
Greiner Industries; approve a release of letter of credit from its current amount of $9,298.70 (which includes an automatic 10% increase) as issued by M&T Bank to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements, excluding public sewer and public water facilities, for the Greiner Industries land development plan for the paint building at 1650 Steel Way Drive.
Glick, Henry K & Rebecca Ann.: approve a reduction in escrow from its current amount of $16,987.45 to $5,940.95 to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements excluding public sewer and public water facilities, associated with the Glick stormwater management plan located at 1891 Mount Pleasant Road.
Elizabethtown Road Self Storage, adopt a resolution whereby upon adoption, the sewer planning module is approved and authorize the township secretary to forward the same onto the Regional Office of the PA Department of Environmental Protection for approval.
Tower Drive, resident request for closure: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request by Adam Leitzell, 41 Tower Drive, Elizabethtown to close a portion of Tower Drive, from 22 Tower Drive to 25 Tower Drive on Saturday, May 30, 2020 between the hours of noon to 5:00 P.M. for a graduation party to be held which would include a small stage and music.
Lancaster County Drug Enforcement Task Force - 2020 Invoice.
Roads: (a) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve and authorize the township manager to sign the professional services agreement - letter of engagement from Traffic Planning and Design, Inc., 2500 East High Street, Suite 650, Pottstown for the Route 743/Route 283 interchange signal evaluation for a left turn arrow; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve and authorize the township manager to sign the professional services agreement - letter of engagement from Traffic Planning and Design, Inc., 2500 East High Street, Suite 650, Pottstown, for the Greentree Road turn restrictions at the intersection with Ridge Road.
2020 vegetation / turf maintenance programs: (a) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to accept the 2020 turf maintenance program, dated Jan. 24, 2020 by Tomlinson Bomberger, 3055 Yellow Goose Road, Lancaster, for maintenance at the township parks; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to accept the proposal, dated Jan. 28, 2020 by Tomlinson Bomberger, 3055 Yellow Goose Road, Lancaster, for vegetation maintenance around guide rails.
Old Trolley Line Park grand opening: Discussion on and, if appropriate, authorization to hold a grand opening ceremony at Old Trolley Line Park on Saturday, June 6th beginning at 11:00 a.m. and to sell tickets for chicken bar-b-que dinners with the proceeds going towards Phase 2 of Old Trolley Line Park.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
Review of school board meeting agenda.
Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: 2020-21 school district calendar approval.
Consent agenda for administrative actions: judicial review.
Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) Central Manor assistant principal; (e) spring 2020 athletic coaches; (f) secretary sub caller; (g) middle school weight room coverage; (h) Act 86.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
Public hearing: Conditional Use application for Luke and Donna Weidler seeking conditional use approval under Section 340.11.D.1 of the zoning ordinance pertaining to a single family detached dwelling in the agriculture zone.
2019 annual report, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Chief Steffen.
Communications: (a) DA letter; (b) PSATS legal.
Subdivision/related business: (a) consider the lot add-on plan for 712 & 743 E. Millport Road, prepared by Harbor Engineering, dated Dec. 10, 2019; (b) consider the final land development plan for Grauer’s Paint, prepared by Harbor Engineering, dated Dec. 10, 2019; (c) consider time extension request for the W. Drive subdivision plan; (d) Consider request for letter of credit for Phases 1-5 of the TOA project.
Old business: (a) Consider resolution to appoint a firm of certified public accountants to audit the accounts of Warwick Township; (b) consider resolution to transfer Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County from bank to Warwick Township PLGIT account; (c) consider bid for Buttonwood stormwater replacement project.
New business: (a) consider request by Sunrise Rotary for Ride for Literacy on May 9; (b) consider ordinance amending the non-uniform pension plan as administered by Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System; (c) consider r request by the Lititz Sportsman's Association for three fishing events at the Riparian Park; (d) Consider request by Sauder Eggs to host 28th Annual Sauder Egg Run April 11; (e) consider request by Thoroughbred Terrace Development to host community yard sale March 28; (6) Consider resolution authorizing traffic signal permit amendment for 501/Owl Hill Road intersection.