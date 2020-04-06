The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on local small businesses and the struggle to stay afloat has led some business owners to come up with innovative new approaches to maintain income during these trying times.

“Business is certainly way off where we should be for this time of year and understandably so,” says Linda Rannels, owner of The Geneva Bakery Café in East Petersburg. “We’re trying to do some different things and some of them have worked quite well.”

One the ideas that Rannels came up with was a weekly DIY baking competition.

“It’s a fun little activity to entertain the kids,” says Rannels. “It’s definitely helped to keep a little cash coming in and keep things going.”

Customers can pick up baking kits and decorate their treats from their home kitchens and email pictures of their creations to the bakery. Rannels posts pictures to the bakery’s Facebook page and people vote on their favorite by liking the pictures. The winner receives a $25 gift card for the bakery.

So far the bakery has hosted cookie and cake competitions. This week the bakery hosts an Easter-themed competition. Customers can purchase bunny kits for $25. The kits include an 8-inch layer cake, a container of vanilla or chocolate buttercream, coconut, cookie ears, jelly beans and a marshmallow tail.

Orders can be made by calling the bakery at 717-569-5919 and leaving a message with a name and phone number. The bakery will return your call and confirm the order and take payments over the phone. The last day to order is April 9 and kits can be picked up on April 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Rannels is planning on posting the pictures in a photo album on Facebook for voting the day after Easter. Whoever receives the most votes will win the $25 gift card.

“Easter will certainly be different this year," wrote Rannels in a Facebook update, “but we’re trying to keep it fun.”