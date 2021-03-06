When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, March 4.

What happened: The Robert Fulton Fire Company is planning its annual mud sale for the first Saturday in April, and the township is helping prepare the site.

Background: The township owns the property where the firehouse is built. The paved area behind the firehouse, where traffic enters the site for the mud sale has been deteriorating and is in need of blacktop.

The cost: The estimated cost of the paving is $24,000. The supervisors agreed to evenly split the cost of the project with the fire company, but the township’s cost may not exceed $12,000.

Why it’s important: The annual horse sale and mud sale are major fundraising events for the fire company and a big social event for the community.

Other happenings: The supervisors agreed to advertise for bids for road materials, with a bid opening and awarding of contracts at 1 p.m. April 12. Planned projects include 60,000 square feet of sealcoat on portions of Balance Meeting, Friends, Mason Dixon, Swift and Cedar Hill roads.