Former Tennessee Titans linebacker and Coatesville native Derrick Morgan returned to his hometown to notify city Council that his opportunity investment and development organization, KNGDM Impact Fund, is expecting to break ground for a proposed sports and entertainment complex by the end of the calendar year.
Morgan and his group presented a plan to bring a sports complex, hotel and performing arts center to the city on Feb. 10. The project will be on the 21-acre Flats industrial site, near the intersection of Route 82 and Lincoln Highway.
Morgan called Coatesville a “sports town” and has worked on this project since May 2019. During his nine-year NFL career, Morgan thought of how he could “make a difference and play a role” in the Coatesville community.
“Here we have 21 acres sitting in the middle of Coatesville that needs a project and a plan,” Morgan said.
Coatesville is one of four “Opportunity Zones” KNGDM Impact Fund is evaluating ways of redeveloping spaces in lower income areas. Through this initiative, he is hoping to bring a social and financial return to Coatesville.
Morgan said, “We want everybody’s voice to be heard. We want there to be a sense of ownership and pride in this development. We need the community buying into it.”
He added the project will address educational issues, health and wellness, small business development, innovation plus economic mobility and wealth building. It would also give Chester County a larger public meeting space, which Morgan described as a “huge need.”
Meanwhile, city Council formally accepted Marie Lawson’s resignation from the Civil Service Commission, a committee that handles the hiring of firefighters and police officers. She began her second tenure as city councilperson, replacing Debbie Bookman.