Emergency crews responded to a fire in Lancaster city Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Vine Street and was extinguished within 10 minutes, said Lancaster Bureau of Fire chief Scott Little.

The fire began on the second floor and was extinguished before it could spread, Little said. No one was in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

A fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, Little said. West Vine Street is closed from South Water Street to West Strawberry Street as the fire marshal investigates.

Little estimated emergency crews should be cleared from West Vine Street by 5 p.m.